Image Credit : Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh surprised fans on Sunday evening by unveiling the trailer for his much-anticipated Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3. The announcement, however, came with a twist — the film will not be released in India. Instead, it will hit theatres overseas on June 27.

The decision comes amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists. The attack led to a ban on Pakistani artists in Indian entertainment, and sparked speculation that Hania Aamir, the film’s female lead from Pakistan, might be replaced.