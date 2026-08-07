Ameesha Patel recently gave a savage response to an X user questioning her marriage plans. Her witty take on staying single has gone viral, with fans applauding her confidence and candid perspective.

Ameesha Patel has once again grabbed attention on social media, but this time it was not for a film announcement. The actress recently gave a witty and savage response to an X user who questioned her about when she plans to get married. Her answer quickly went viral, with many fans applauding her decision to remain single.

Ameesha Patel’s Savage Response to Marriage Question

During a recent ‘Ask Ameesha’ session on X (formerly Twitter), a user directly asked the actress, “When r u getting married?” Rather than ignoring the personal question, Ameesha responded with a humorous take on why she is perfectly happy with her single status.

“Never superrr happy being single. I have 100 close family and friends who love me. Can’t afford one man to come and change all that,” she wrote.

Her candid response struck a chord with social media users, who praised the actress for confidently expressing her views about marriage and relationships.

Fans Applaud Ameesha’s Take on Being Single

Soon after Ameesha’s reply, fans flooded the post with supportive comments. Several users thanked her for responding, while others agreed with her perspective on choosing personal growth and happiness over societal pressure to marry.

The actress has previously been known for giving straightforward responses to social media users and trolls.

Ameesha Patel’s Work Front

Ameesha Patel, best known for films including Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz and Gadar 2, continues to remain active in the entertainment space. She was last seen in the 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa, directed by Akashaditya Lama and co-directed by Sirajuddin.

Her latest viral exchange once again shows that Ameesha is not afraid to address personal questions on her own terms.If you want, I can also make this more SEO-friendly and punchier in India TV entertainment style.