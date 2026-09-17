Katrina Kaif's recent appearance at Ambani's Ganpati celebration got twisted as she found herself at the receiving end of massive body shaming for postpartum weight gain. While a few male critics like Ejaz Warsi have already weighed in, it is appalling to see women agreeing with him.

God is a woman! She is, isn't she? She can grow a human inside her for nine months, is expected to eat well, exercise well, take care of herself, and boom, as soon as she delivers, conversations about her weight gain, puffy face, and postpartum depression become subjects of light mockery and insult in many households.

Yes, you read that right! We are now talking about Katrina Kaif, the actress who, stunning as she is, found herself at the receiving end of massive trolling and criticism for her postpartum weight gain as she appeared at the Ambani's Ganpati celebration in Mumbai a few days ago. The actress, clad in a muted pista suit with a bandhgala, kept it simple and chic as she posed with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. It took no time for critics to say, "she is finished," simply because she gained weight after delivering her baby, Vihaan.

Ejaz Waris' Mean Comments On Katrina

Let's get it straight: A FEW MEN are always in front of the line when it comes to calling out women who do not appeal to the male gaze. Waris' comments on Katrina were downright crude and mean. It was wonderful to see many calling him out for being an absolute misogynist human who thinks he has the privilege to comment on a female's body. The supporters were dressed as Faridoon Shahryar, Ali Zafar, and a few men and women who fired verbal and virtual shots at Warsi for his derogatory remarks.

Women Who Came In Support!

Many influencers, journalists, and social media users showed their solidarity towards Katrina by making reels, posts, and slamming trolls for passing comment on her weight gain. They stood by our very own Indian Barbie and sadly had to school the trolls that ‘It is only natural for a woman’s body to go through changes after pushing a baby out of her body.'

Now, Let's Address The Elephant In The Room!

Why are some women trolling Katrina? Many are shamelessly agreeing with trolls, a few male perspectives on her body changes, and even posting mean comments on her pictures. Are we going backwards that is the real question to ask. However good news is the amount of support, love and care Katrina has received from the other side of male and female fans amid the body shaming row is what restores our faith back in humanity.

There are comments like, “a postpartum mother at 42 isn’t supposed to look like a young girl at 22.”

Another comment read, “BUT SHE LOOKS EXACT LIKE SHE USED TO? WHAT EVEN IS THIS DISCUSSION.”

One more user wrote, “Mommy Katrina looks just as beautiful!”

Another user commented, “Katrina looks tea! I need to steal her skincare.”

Let's Talk Numbers!

Trolls, men or women who are calling her out as ‘finished’ for delivering a baby, must know that she is the owner of a very successful makeup line business that goes by the name Kay by Katrina. Katrina's cosmetics brand, Kay Beauty, has clocked Rs 350 crore in gross sales in FY26, marking a significant jump from the Rs 240 crore it recorded in FY25. While some social media posts and valuation reports have pegged the brand’s overall value at around Rs 400 crore, the reported business figures put its FY26 gross revenue at Rs 350 crore. The brand has also strengthened its position in the beauty market, with its latest numbers reflecting a substantial year-on-year growth.