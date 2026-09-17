Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 25-foot sand art with 2,500 diyas for PM Modi's 76th birthday. President Murmu, CM Naidu, and HM Amit Shah extended greetings, praising his governance, leadership, and national security policies.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on Thursday with a 25-foot sand art installation illuminated by 2,500 diyas at Puri Beach in Odisha. The installation carries the message “Diyas of Blessings”, with Pattnaik saying the artwork was created to reflect prayers and blessings for the Prime Minister.

“On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, we have created a 25-foot sand art installation. It is adorned with 2500 diyas. The message is, 'Diyas of Blessings'. People in every corner of India are lighting diyas before God and praying for PM Modi... We too are praying to Lord Jagannath that his blessings always remain like this,” Pattnaik said, in a conversation with ANI.

The sand artwork comes as PM Modi celebrates his 76th birthday on Thursday.

Wishes Pour in for Prime Minister

President Droupadi Murmu also extended birthday greetings to the Prime Minister. "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development. While advancing on the path of modern progress with a sense of cultural pride, our countrymen are realizing the harmony between heritage and development. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life, so that you may continue to relentlessly advance your campaign of public service and nation-building," she posted on her X handle.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also wished PM Modi on the occasion, highlighting what he described as 25 years of public service. In a post on X, CM Naidu wrote, “Warmest birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji! As India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister, your leadership has been truly historic. Marking 25 exemplary years of public service, from leading Gujarat as a transformational CM to guiding the nation as a revolutionary PM, you have given a new momentum to India's growth story.”

Emphasis on National Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, highlighted the Modi government's approach to national security in his birthday message. Shah said, “Under the leadership of Modi ji, the country has witnessed for the first time the policy of 'zero tolerance' against terrorism being implemented on the ground. The end of Article 370, surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor—these decisions have shown the world that India no longer just condemns, but delivers decisive responses.”

Shah also referred to developments in internal security, insurgency, the Northeast and border management, adding, “A secure India is the first prerequisite for a prosperous India; Modi ji has proven this.”

BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the occasion through its ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, a nationwide programme running from September 17 to October 17, featuring service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)