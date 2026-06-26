Actor Ameesha Patel remembered her late grandmother on her birth anniversary with an emotional social media post. She called her 'angel grandma' and the 'embodiment of all things graceful n royal,' saying she misses her every day.

Actor Ameesha Patel took a moment to remember someone very close to her heart. To mark her late grandmother's birth anniversary, the 'Gadar' actor shared an emotional note on social media, saying she misses her every day and even "envies heaven" because it has her "angel grandma."

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Ameesha reshared a fan-made reel dedicated to her grandmother and thanked the fan for creating the special tribute. She also described her grandmother as the "embodiment of all things graceful n royal" while remembering her with love.

"Happpppppppiest bday to my angel grandma - my NAANPHIE!!! Miss u every second of every day!! I envy heaven because they have u!! But I know ur with me forever!! My heart n soul forever!!!," she wrote on Instagram.

She also thanked the fan who made the tribute reel and wrote, "Thank u @adorableameesha for making this fabulous reel! My grandma was truly the embodiment of all things graceful n royal."

Ameesha Patel joins 'Gadar' team for 25th anniversary

View this post on Instagram Ameesha was recently seen reuniting with the team of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' to celebrate 25 years of the blockbuster film. The special event brought together lead stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, along with director Anil Sharma.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the romantic action drama starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, alongside the late Amrish Puri. Set against the backdrop of the Partition, the film tells the story of Tara Singh and Sakina, whose love story faces turmoil when Sakina's father forces her to remain in Pakistan, separating her from her family.

The franchise returned to the big screen with 'Gadar 2,' which was released theatrically on August 11, 2023. The sequel also received a positive response from audiences, further cementing the popularity of the franchise. (ANI)