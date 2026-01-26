OTT Releases THIS Week In January: Dhurandhar to Vaagai Sooda Vaa; Check Here
OTT Releases THIS Week: Dhurandhar to Vaagai Sooda Vaa; You'll get to see content ranging from crime action dramas to spy action thrillers. Take a look at the movies coming to OTT this week
Vaagai Sooda Vaa (Tamil)
Genre: Drama Series
Release: Jan 26, 2026
Where to watch: Zee5, Zee Tamil
Wheel Of Fortune (Hindi)
Genre: Reality Series
Release: Jan 27, 2026
Where to watch: Sony LIV
Wonder Man (English)
Genre: Action-Comedy Superhero
Release: Jan 27, 2026
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Dhurandhar (Hindi)
Genre: Spy Action Drama
Release: Jan 30, 2026 (Tentative)
Where: Netflix
The 50 (Hindi)
Genre: Reality Series
Release: Feb 1, 2026
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
These 4 films & series are also coming this week
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.