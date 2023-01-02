Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes Russia by storm- read details

Pushpa: The Rise is on its way to becoming the most loved Russian dubbed Indian film! The film was released last month in Russia and has already collected 1.02 crore rouble.

Pushpa: The Rise continues to establish standards not just in India, but also internationally, a year after its premiere. The historic blockbuster starring Allu Arjun was released in Russia last month and has already grossed 1.02 crore Roubles.



Pushpa: The Rise, which was released on December 8th in Russia, has been running successfully in 774 screens without any drop in its number of screens to date. Despite being in its third week of release, Pushpa: The Rise is on track to become Russia's favourite Indian movie of all time.

Also Read: Video and Pictures: BTS' J-Hope performs at Times Square on New Year's eve in the rain

WAR, the highest-grossing Russian-dubbed Indian film to date, grossed 1.7 billion roubles. However, given the present trend, Pushpa: The Rise is anticipated to outperform these figures and become the most successful Russian dubbed Indian film of all time.

The Allu Arjun-starrer had its big Russian language debut on December 8, and after wowing audiences in Moscow and St. Petersburg, it continued to sweep the nation!

Also Read: SHOCKING: Samantha Ruth Prabhu quits Citadel due to her health issue? Read report

Pushpa is one of the few Indian films that has been released in Russia and is already making an impression online; it continues to delight as Allu Arjun's fame soars to new heights.

Russian viewers well accepted the film, and the box office figures attest to the fact that it will go down in history as one of the most beloved and successful Russian-dubbed Indian films of all time.