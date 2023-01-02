Video and Pictures: BTS' J-Hope performs at Times Square on New Year's eve in the rain

BTS member J-Hope performed on the live broadcast Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, presented by Ryan Seacrest. Watch the video to see how he kept his followers dancing even in the rain.

J-Hope, a member of BTS, rang in the new year with a thrilling live performance at Time Square, presented by Ryan Seacrest. While Jungkook made a rare appearance on the fan site Weverse and Jimin sent a poignant message,



J-Hope kept the Army moving. J-Hope's performance videos are currently making the rounds on the internet. Hobi wore a cream-colored sweater with a bucket hat and pink sneakers to the show. (VIDEO)

While the rain fell, he sang songs like Chicken Noodle Soul and even a remix version of BTS's hit Butter. J-Hope also posted an Instagram video of the New Year's Eve countdown from Times Square.(Video)

He was previously spotted practising with the dancers. He stunned fans by going live on Weverse after his performance.



Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Hobi slipped while walking down the stairs :( overall the sound isn’t really good and his microphone kept turning off…. he seems annoyed at all the issues, keep in mind he’s the only that’s been having issues for rehearsal so far (like 4 artists have rehearsed already).”



“The best part of my New Year’s Eve was watching J-Hope,” added another. Someone also said, “Wow J-Hope did amazing!!! He performed so well, speaking perfect English, also singing and dancing in the rain!!! I'm so proud.”



Fans can be heard applauding for Jung Ho Seok and chanting "Go Hobi!" in some of the footage. Many of them also saw his sprained wrist after tumbling down the stairs during practises. But J-Hope didn't let anything stop him from giving it his all for the year's last event.



