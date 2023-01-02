Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING: Samantha Ruth Prabhu quits Citadel due to her health issue? Read report

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's team had stated that she will begin filming for her forthcoming romance drama, Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, in January but would only resume other Bollywood films in April-report.
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 8:33 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has apparently left Raj and DK's forthcoming Indian version of Citadel, only weeks after being denied leaving Bollywood projects. The presently unannounced movie is a collaboration between Prime Video and AGBO, the production company co-founded by Hollywood filmmaking pair the Russo Brothers. Varun Dhawan, the Bollywood sensation, will appear in Prime Video's Indian original series inside the Citadel franchise.

    Samantha is no longer a part of Raj and DK's online series, according to Siasat.com. The Telugu actress was allegedly cast with Varun Dhawan in Citadel's Indian spinoff. The cast of the worldwide edition of the series includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci.

    According to rumours, Samantha apparently dropped out of the series owing to her ailing health. Samantha has also been urged to "totally withdraw from public view for the next three months," according to the source. However, there has yet to be a formal word from her team.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed earlier this year that she was afflicted with Myositis. Previously, it was rumoured that the actress intended to take a long sabbatical from performing until she had recovered. However, her management explained the situation, stating that owing to 'unforeseen circumstances,' the actress may only be able to begin filming for her Bollywood projects in May 2023.

    Samantha's team also said she will begin filming for her forthcoming romantic drama, Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda, in January. Samantha's last known location was Yashoda. She will soon be seen alongside Dev Mohan in Shaakuntalam. Aside from that, she is working on Kushi. In terms of her Bollywood endeavours, Taapsee Pannu said in an interview in July 2023 that Samantha will star in a film produced by her.

