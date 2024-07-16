'All clothes are borrowed...',Diet Sabya reveals TRUTH behind celebrity styling business; Read on

Diet Sabya recently took to social media to expose the hidden truths of celebrity styling. With viral photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding sparking online debates about celebrity outfits, Diet Sabya revealed how stars often borrow haute couture, return it post-event, and use professional photographers for real-time, expertly edited posts

With photos and videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding continuing to go viral, netizens have been busy scrutinizing the ensembles worn by celebrities at the event. While many are being criticized for not being able to carry their outfits, others are being lauded for picking out the perfect attire. Amid all the glamour and glitz, Diet Sabya took to their official social media handle to reveal the secrets and realities of the business of celebrity styling, which often go unnoticed.

Diet Sabya highlighted the practice of celebrities borrowing haute couture from renowned fashion designers, donning these ‘custom-made’ fashion statements, and posting expertly edited photos in ‘real-time’ on their social media handles. Without directly mentioning the Ambani wedding, which was a trending topic over the weekend, Diet Sabya shared insights on how celebrities rent outfits from stylists for major events.

Instead of purchasing outfits for every occasion, celebrities often borrow fashion statements for specific events, returning them to designers afterward. These borrowed outfits, labeled as ‘custom’ or ‘archival,’ are frequently existing designs that have been slightly modified, perhaps with a new blouse or small additions.

Additionally, Diet Sabya revealed that celebrity managers typically book photographers as part of their event crew. Often, a single photographer will shoot several celebrities per event, setting up a background for the photos. These photos are then selected, mostly by the celebrities after an initial selection by photographers and stylists, edited, and processed as quickly as possible, often in real-time.

