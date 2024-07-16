Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kim Kardashian uses idol of Lord Ganesha as prop; DELETES picture after receiving flak [PHOTOS]

    Kim Kardashian faced backlash on Reddit for posing with a Ganesha idol at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai. Criticized for cultural insensitivity, Kim deleted the controversial photo

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

    American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian participated in the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai from July 12-14. On Monday, Kim shared new photos from the event, showcasing herself in a white and golden Manish Malhotra lehenga and choli. A Reddit post later claimed that Kim had deleted a controversial Instagram post after receiving criticism for posing with a Ganesha idol.

    Not Kim using Ganesha as a prop for her trashy photo ops
    byu/Background-Permit499 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    Kim Deletes Controversial Photo with Ganesha Idol

    Kim's Instagram post, which is currently visible but no longer includes the photo with the Ganesha idol, features her displaying her traditional Indian attire. Her caption read, "Diamonds and pearls for the Ambani wedding."

    Reddit's Reaction to Kim's Deleted Photo

    On Tuesday, a Reddit post featuring Kim's latest pictures included the now-deleted photo of her resting her face on a Ganesha idol during the Ambani wedding celebration. The post criticized Kim, suggesting she was using Ganesha as a prop for her photos. The post also called for Nita Ambani to educate her guests.

    Many users reacted to the post. One user noted that Kim had removed the photo, stating it was a good move. Another user commented on not being surprised by Kim's actions. Some expressed that her actions were not endearing her to the Indian audience, suggesting she was only there for the financial gain from attending the wedding. Others felt she had no interest in respecting or learning about Indian culture.

    Kim Kardashian at the Ambani Wedding

    The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai saw attendance from several political dignitaries and international celebrities, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian. On Monday, Kim shared a series of photos from one of the Ambani events on her Instagram.

    Kim and Khloe arrived in Mumbai on July 11 for the multi-day nuptials and were welcomed with a traditional arti ceremony. They later took an autorickshaw ride wearing bindis and filmed for their show, "The Kardashians," in Mumbai.

    During the traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on July 12, Kim and Khloe embraced traditional Indian attire. Kim wore a glittering red lehenga with a matching blouse and dupatta, featuring sequins, fringe tassels, and intricate beadwork.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
