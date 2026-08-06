Golmaal actress Susmita Mukherjee confessed why she did C-grade films after losing her family-owned production house to financial difficulties. Keep scrolling to know the full story.

Susmita Mukherjee is one of the most loved and celebrated veteran actress who has impressed us all with her decades of impeccable acting career. Now, the actress has opened up about her financial struggles and what made her accept the offers to do C-grade films owing to the financial losses she incurred due to losing her family-owned production house. Yes, you read that right.

When A Fan Asked Her Why She Did C-Grade Films?

Known for her films like Golmaal, Khalnayak, King Uncle, and many more, she revealed on Instagram on Wednesday when a fan asked her why she did films that were disrespectful and sexist towards women. “Someone asked me, 'Ma'am, why did you act in bad films?' I was shocked because it's a very disturbing thing to go back to my life and say, 'Why did I act in such sexist, C-grade films, films derogatory to women.' But I worked in good films, not pornography, God, but just bad films, bad choices. So I did, and did I sell my soul? Of course I sold my soul. Did I feel good about it? I didn't feel good then. I still don't feel good about it, but it was my helplessness,” she said.

When They Lost Production House To Bankruptcy

Talking about the difficult times of bankruptcy, she said, “If I tell you about my life circumstances, in 2002, my husband and I lost our media company, Prayas Production. It was a loan of one crore. Along with us, Track Cinema and Anil Chaudhary Production, we all went bankrupt. So debtors at the door used to come, recovery people used to come, they used to abuse us, it was a very bad time, my children were very young. So I was forced to start working again. All the money that used to come, I had to repay a loan of one crore.”

Talking about the hard work she and her husband put in, she said, “My husband and I worked very hard to repay that loan after 3-4 years. So that's why I had to do all that work; I had to make those choices." She also spoke about wanting to support her daughter's education. Ending her message she said, “We are actors. We don't always have a choice. We are a cog in the wheel. Sometimes we have to work to run the house.”