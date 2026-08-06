Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor, at 45, attributes her glowing, ageless skin significantly to almond oil. She integrates this natural oil into her daily skincare for its rich Vitamin E and moisturising benefits, a family secret passed down through generations.

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor is 45. She still inspires with her radiant, youthful complexion. Kapoor credits her ageless skin mainly to one thing - consistent almond oil use. The actress incorporates this natural remedy for its remarkable benefits, a practice rooted deep in family tradition.Kapoor’s natural beauty draws constant praise. Her philosophy? Simple, time-tested remedies. She keeps a glow that defies her age.

The Radiance of Almond Oil

Talking to Vogue Kareena revealed that almond oil is her holy grail. She uses it for regular skin and hair massages. Kapoor stresses consistent application, gently working the oil into her skin. This boosts circulation, delivering deep nourishment. For her lustrous hair? It’s a revitalizing pre-wash treatment, ensuring shine and strength. People value this oil for its rich Vitamin E - a key skin nutrient that helps achieve that diamond-like glow. It also offers anti-inflammatory and ultra-moisturising properties, leaving skin soft and supple.

Face Mask Remedy

Dry skin? Kapoor has a tip. While she often applies almond oil alone, she suggests combining it with yogurt for a simple yet effective face mask if your skin runs dry. Yogurt, packed with lactic acid and probiotics, gently exfoliates and brightens the skin. It leaves skin soft and refreshed. Her family passed down this cherished home remedy through generations. It shows her firm belief in natural solutions — keeping skin quality high, achieving a smooth, even tone.

On The Work Front

The actress will be next seen in Daayra, a Maghna Gulzar movie with Prithviraj Sukumaran.