Here's what Alia Bhatt is doing on Monday, check post

Alia Bhatt is one of the top actresses of Hindi cinema. Today she was seen lazing around with her cat Edward in her majestic bedroom. Check out the adorable photo of the duo right here.

Alia Bhatt is one of the top actresses of Bollywood who is very active on social media. She often posts selfies, red carpet photos, selfies and mushy photos for her near and dear ones. Each post of Alia is adored by her fans. Keeping up with the same, the actress a few hours ago today posted a photo of her Monday morning.

In the photo, the actress was seen lying on the bed with her pet card Edward. It was difficult to decide who looked more cuter. She was seen dressed in a shirt and had her no-makeup look. She had also kept her tresses open and had appeared to be in a lazy mood.

Edward also looked very sleepy in the photo. It looks like Monday blues has taken over the actress and her furry friend. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress captioned the pst as, "IRL (in real life)”. Alia's mother also commented, "Oh Eddie in the beddie with sweetie”.

To talk about Alia's personal life, she has been in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor for four years. We cannot deny on this fact. Whether it is posting mushy photos on social media or making stylish appearances together in the city, the cute couple never fails to make us the awe of their mind-blowing chemistry. It is well known that the couple fell in love on the sets of their movie Brahmastra.

To talk about Alia's movie, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji had told Hindustan Times that the movie is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and set in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways, it is modern mythology of our own. Ayan also said thaat in that modern spectrum, Mr. Bachchan plays the role of what Professor Dumbledore is to Harry Potter, or what Gandalf the wizard is to Frodo Baggins.

