  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's what Alia Bhatt is doing on Monday, check post

    Alia Bhatt is one of the top actresses of Hindi cinema. Today she was seen lazing around with her cat Edward in her majestic bedroom. Check out the adorable photo of the duo right here.
     

    Alia Bhatt shows her majestic bedroom as she relaxes with her pet cat Edward [Photo] scj
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 3:12 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Alia Bhatt is one of the top actresses of Bollywood who is very active on social media. She often posts selfies, red carpet photos, selfies and mushy photos for her near and dear ones. Each post of Alia is adored by her fans. Keeping up with the same, the actress a few hours ago today posted a photo of her Monday morning.

    In the photo, the actress was seen lying on the bed with her pet card Edward. It was difficult to decide who looked more cuter. She was seen dressed in a shirt and had her no-makeup look. She had also kept her tresses open and had appeared to be in a lazy mood.

    Edward also looked very sleepy in the photo. It looks like Monday blues has taken over the actress and her furry friend. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress captioned the pst as, "IRL (in real life)”.  Alia's mother also commented, "Oh Eddie in the beddie with sweetie”.  

    To talk about Alia's personal life, she has been in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor for four years.  We cannot deny on this fact. Whether it is posting mushy photos on social media or making stylish appearances together in the city, the cute couple never fails to make us the awe of their mind-blowing chemistry. It is well known that the couple fell in love on the sets of their movie Brahmastra.

    Also read: Did Ranbir Kapoor ask Alia Bhatt about their wedding date in front of the media? Here is what happened

    To talk about Alia's movie, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji had told Hindustan Times that the movie is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and set in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways, it is modern mythology of our own. Ayan also said thaat in that modern spectrum, Mr. Bachchan plays the role of what Professor Dumbledore is to Harry Potter, or what Gandalf the wizard is to Frodo Baggins.

    Also read: Alia Bhatt disobeyed quarantine rules; BMC to file FIR against Brahmastra actor (Details Inside)

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 3:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Drugs case: Armaan Kohli's bail plea rejected by Bombay High Court, complete details inside SCJ

    Drugs case: Armaan Kohli's bail plea rejected by Bombay High Court, complete details inside

    Watch Disha Patani's flying kick, actress leaves fans impressed; take a look RCB

    Watch Disha Patani's flying kick, actress leaves fans impressed; take a look

    South actress Hamsa Nandini diagnosed with breast cancer, complete details inside SCJ

    South actress Hamsa Nandini diagnosed with breast cancer, complete details inside

    When Keerthy Suresh met Mohanlal and Mammootty; here's what actress had to say RCB

    When Keerthy Suresh met Mohanlal and Mammootty; here's what actress had to say

    Taimur turns 5: Kareena Kapoor shares THIS cute video on his birthday (WATCH) SCJ

    Taimur turns 5: Kareena Kapoor shares THIS cute video on his birthday (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Centre to allow booster dose advises people not to panic as Omicron cases rise to 28 gcw

    Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Centre to allow booster dose, advises people not to panic as Omicron cases rise to 28

    Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 to link voter ID, Aadhaar cards-dnm

    Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 to link voter ID, Aadhaar cards

    Drugs case: Armaan Kohli's bail plea rejected by Bombay High Court, complete details inside SCJ

    Drugs case: Armaan Kohli's bail plea rejected by Bombay High Court, complete details inside

    Watch Disha Patani's flying kick, actress leaves fans impressed; take a look RCB

    Watch Disha Patani's flying kick, actress leaves fans impressed; take a look

    Karnataka Cabinet clears contentious anti-religious bill-ycb

    Karnataka Cabinet clears contentious anti-religious bill

    Recent Videos

    karnataka maharashtra border belagavi standoff Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest ycb

    Belagavi standoff: Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon