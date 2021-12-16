Did Ranbir Kapoor ask Alia Bhatt about their wedding date in front of the media? Here is what happened

Ranbir Kapoor asked Alia Bhatt about their wedding date during the motion picture launch event for their upcoming film Brahmastra. Read to know what Alia Bhatta had to say on it.

This year has been quite an eventful year in terms of Bollywood weddings. The biggest wedding that the film industry saw this year was of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. However, there is another couple that had been making headlines for their marriage – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Fans of the two stars have eagerly been waiting to see Ranbir and Alia tie the knot. There have been many reports about their wedding dates being pushed.

But this time, Ranbir Kapoor himself has spoken about it with Alia Bhatt, that too, in front of the media.

At the launch of Brahmastra’s motion picture on Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor spoke to Alia Bhatt about their wedding.

It was during the media interaction when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about this marriage when he showed his witty side and said that Last year there were not enough (Bollywood) marriages and that everyone should be happy with that. But he did not just end it there.

Ranbir Kapoor turned to his ladylove, Alia Bhatt and asked her in front the media about when is she getting married. Taken by surprise, Alia Bhatt blushingly says to him, "Why are you asking me?"

And while this funny banter was on between the couple, you cannot expect Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra’s director and a very close friend of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to not jump in the conversation. The couple’s filmmaker friend said how the fans were first waiting for the film’s release date, and now once that is known, their fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding dates.

Recently, there were reports that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding has been pushed for the second half of the next year. Earlier it was reported that they would get married in Summer 2022, but now, that date has been moved towards the end of 2022, reportedly.

It has also been reported that instead of a destination wedding, the couple will most likely get married in Mumbai’s Taj Lands End as neither Ranbir’s uncles nor Alia’s father would be able to travel for an outstation wedding.