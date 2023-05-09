Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt says: 'I have to try very hard to control my anger'; Ranbir Kapoor dislikes her raising voice

    Want to know some secrets about star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor? Check out this article.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 9, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    The most well-known actor in Bollywood and the husband of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, are inseparable. However, in a recent interview the actress spilled some beans about the couple's anger management. She said, "I have to work extremely hard to manage my rage because my husband doesn't like it when my voice gets louder than this." This is because he believes that even when something makes you miserable, compassion is still necessary. The internet feels he is controlling and has termed it another red flag, noting how she has almost wholly assimilated him into the Kapoor household.

    One of the most adored couples is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, although Ranbir is constantly criticised and condemned. He made a pleasant remark regarding Alia Bhatt's weight increase during her pregnancy, which offended some people, and he later had to apologise to them. He also remarked how even Alia chuckled with him about the internet going crazy for everything and everything. They are life partners, after all, and every couple deals with their relationship differently. Therefore, taking things too personally would be unfair, wouldn't it?

    How did fans react: "I believe that Ranbir is calm and probably doesn't like yelling. I also believe he's the kind of person who makes his partners feel inferior to him. I also believe he doesn't respect his partners and married someone he felt would best suit his family life and standing". 

    Work front: Alia is prepared to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's "Heart of Stone." She will also appear with Ranveer Singh in "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani." She recently received the Filmfare Award for "Gangubai Kathiawadi" 's Best Actress in a Leading Role. 

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
