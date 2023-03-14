Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed now owns a Jeep Meridian SUV worth Rs 45 lakh on road

    A video of Urfi arriving at an event in her new Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV has gone viral.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    Urfi Javed, the former contestant on Bigg Boss who has been making headlines almost daily with her bizarre outfits, is now in the news for another reason. The fashionista recently purchased a velvet red Jeep Meridian SUV.

    According to reports, Urfi Javed has bought a top-model Jeep Meridian. The Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV is priced between Rs 30.10 lakh and Rs 37.15 lakh ex-showroom. Its on-road price is around Rs 45 lakh. 

    This is not the first time that Urfi Javed has opted for the Jeep brand. In 2022, Urfi bought a second-hand blue colour Jeep Compass. It is not clear whether the Meridian replaced the Compass or she had bought a new one. A video of Urfi arriving at an event in her new Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV has gone viral.

    Urfi's new car has many features. The car has a large sunroof facility, plotting type infotainment system, automated climate control, ventilated seats and many other features. This car has the same features as the Jeep Compass facelift car. 

    There are LED headlamps, LED DRLs and Jeep brand signature grille. It has a compass look when viewed from the side. But the compass is bigger than the car. The tail lamp is also LED. But it has a stylish look. This car has the features of the Compass car like loaded features, cabin, cruise control etc. 

    The Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0 liter turbocharged diesel engine. Jeep Meridian is only available in diesel variant. The car is not available in petrol variant. It can produce 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic. 

    In India, Jeep brand company sells Jeep Compass, Jeep Meridian, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee. Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian cars are in high demand. The Jeep Meridian is a rival to the Toyota Fortuner. 

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
