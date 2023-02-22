Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt gets support from Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma for 'invasion of privacy' - READ

    Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Anushka Sharma spoke up in support of Alia Bhatt after photos of her in her living room surfaced on social media.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

    On Tuesday evening, Alia Bhatt accused a publication of invading privacy after her pictures in her living room got posted on social media. The actress said she spotted two men on the terrace of her neighboring building with cameras aimed at her.

    Soon after Alia called them out on Instagram, several other Bollywood celebs spoke up in her support, criticizing the paparazzi for crossing lines.

    Actress Anushka Sharma, who had faced a similar incident two years ago when a video of Virat Kohli hotel room got leaked, shared Alia Bhatt Instagram story. She wrote, "This is not first time they are doing this. About two years ago, we called them out for the same reason. You would think it would have made them respectful of people space and privacy. Absolutely shameful. They were also the only guys posting the photos of our daughter despite repeated requests."

    Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with Alia, posted, "There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are always accommodating. But there has to be a limit. It is about anyone right to feel safe in their own homes. It is not about actors or celebrities. It is a basic human right."

    Arjun Kapoor resonated with Karan Johar sentiments and said this is nothing short of stalking. He wrote, "Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits. If a woman does not feel safe in her home, forget if she is a public figure or not for a second. Any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct. These are people in media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job and not to make women feel unsafe or invade one privacy. It is nothing short of stalking @Mumbaipolice."

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
