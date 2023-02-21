Kangana Ranaut fumes at Alia Bhatt winning Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, says, 'nepo mafia is back'

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Alia Bhatt over her win of the best actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards; netizens call her jealous, reminds Kangana of her disaster film Dhaakad.

Kangana Ranaut is back at it again. But this time, Kangana has slammed Alia Bhatt for winning the Best Actress award for her brilliant performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kangana has expressed ire and wrath at the real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for winning the Best Actress and Best Actor awards for their exceptional performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra Part I.

Alia Bhatt received a much-deserved best actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi by Rekha and was almost teary-eyed about this achievement. While, everyone was happy for her this huge win except this one person. There is no surprise for guessing it was Kangana Ranaut.

The Thalaivii actress took to her official Twitter handle and lashed out at the nepo mafia for snatching all the awards from deserving talents. Kangana Ranaut caption read, "Awards season is here, and the nepo mafia is at it again, snatching all awards from the deserving talent."

She wrote her list of actors who deserved to win the awards this time. Her long tweet caption also mentioned, "Here is a list of some who displayed volcanic artistic brilliance and owned 2022. Best Actor -Rishab Shetty ( Kantara) Best Actress-Mrunal Thakur ( Sita Ramam) (Cont)..."

She continued the same in her new tweet and added, "Best director- SS Rajamouli ( RRR) Best supporting actor- Anupam Kher ( Kashmir Files) Best supporting actress- Tabu ( Drishyam 2/Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) Bolly awards are a big sham … when I get some time from my schedule, I will make a list of all those I feel are deserving … thanks."

Kangana Ranaut is working on a south film Chandramukhi 2. Meanwhile, she is also awaiting the release of The Emergency and Tejas as well.

