Alia Bhatt-Ayan Mukerji visit Gurudwara on Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra motion photo launch day

Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji were seen visiting Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi. This was because the motion poster of Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra shall be released today. Check out Alia's look here.

Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji lately visited the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi. Today the motion poster of Ranbir Kapoor's movie Brahmastra is coming out. The actress took to her social media handle to post the photos.

In them, Alia is seen wearing a green salwar-kameez with the dupatta over her head while Ayan opted for a casual shirt over a white T-shirt, a jacket and pants. Alia's boyfriend Ranbir was missing from the photos.

When Alia had posted the photos, she had captioned them as, "blessings.. gratitude .. light.” The photos had received a lot of love from the fans. M,any of them had posted heart emojis and few also wrote comments like 'beautiful' and 'nice'. A fan who was missing Ranbir Kapoor had also written that, "Where's Ranbir"?

It was on Tuesday when it was revealed that the team of Brahmastra shall be giving a closer look into Ranbir's Shiva by releasing a motion poster. The poster shall be released at a special event where Alia and Ayan shall be answering questions of fans.

The stellar cast of Brahmastra includes Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia, who shall be playing very important roles in the film. The movie is expected to release next year on September 9.

Brahmastra stars Ranbir and Alia in the lead while Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia play pivotal roles in the film. The film, first of the three-part trilogy, is set to release on September 9. Also read: RRR Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli promise a never-seen-before theatre experience

To talk about the film, as per a report in Variety the movie talks about Shiva (Ranbir) and his sojourn of discovering the great power he has within him. Speaking to Variety the actor had said that, "Brahmastra, is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and set in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways, it is a modern mythology of our own". Also read: Ranbir, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer and more to attend Mukesh Ambani’s grandson’s 1st birthday?