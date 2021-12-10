Ranbir, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer and more to attend Mukesh Ambani’s grandson’s 1st birthday?

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's grandson Prithvi Akash Ambani turns 1 today, December 10 and it is said that Ambani’s have big plans for the day

Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani celebrate their once grandson Prithvi Akash Ambani's first birthday today, December 10 in Jamnagar. It is reported that the grandparents have big plans for this special day.

According to reports, more than 120 guests will travel to Jamnagar in Private Jet and some Bollywood celebs will be present at the event. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt singer Arijit Singh and many more are allegedly invited.

It is said that popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh will do a special performance on occasion. It is also said that Ambani’s have a plan to feed more than 50,000 villagers, donate to orphanages, and a small celebration with 150 orphanages.

According to the birthday party card invitation that went viral on social media, Ambanis' guests should be double vaccinated and get tested daily from Dec 7 to Dec 10th. The family have an entire team to look after the Covid 19 protocols.

The invitation also reads, “Guests outside Mumbai are requested to share daily test reports from 7th December onwards. This option is only available if guests fly by private jet to Jamnagar from their city of residence.” According to sources, helicopters will be available to ferry the guests from the airport to the helipad near the Jamnagar farmhouse.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's grandson Prithvi’s birthday celebrates is already started as per the reports at the farmhouse. Prithvi is the son of Akash and Shloka Ambani is indeed born with the golden one or even more.