  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer and more to attend Mukesh Ambani’s grandson’s 1st birthday?

    Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's grandson Prithvi Akash Ambani turns 1 today, December 10 and it is said that Ambani’s have big plans for the day

    Ranbir Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone Ranveer and more to attend Mukesh Ambani grandson 1st birthday RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 4:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani celebrate their once grandson Prithvi Akash Ambani's first birthday today, December 10 in Jamnagar. It is reported that the grandparents have big plans for this special day. 

    According to reports, more than 120 guests will travel to Jamnagar in Private Jet and some Bollywood celebs will be present at the event. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt singer Arijit Singh and many more are allegedly invited.

    It is said that popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh will do a special performance on occasion. It is also said that Ambani’s have a plan to feed more than 50,000 villagers, donate to orphanages, and a small celebration with 150 orphanages. 

    According to the birthday party card invitation that went viral on social media, Ambanis' guests should be double vaccinated and get tested daily from Dec 7 to Dec 10th. The family have an entire team to look after the Covid 19 protocols. 

    Ranbir Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone Ranveer and more to attend Mukesh Ambani grandson 1st birthday RCB

    The invitation also reads, “Guests outside Mumbai are requested to share daily test reports from 7th December onwards. This option is only available if guests fly by private jet to Jamnagar from their city of residence.” According to sources, helicopters will be available to ferry the guests from the airport to the helipad near the Jamnagar farmhouse. 

    Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's grandson Prithvi’s birthday celebrates is already started as per the reports at the farmhouse. Prithvi is the son of Akash and Shloka Ambani is indeed born with the golden one or even more.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 4:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dilip Kumar birth anniversary: Saira Banu writes an emotional letter ahead of his 99th birth anniversary drb

    Dilip Kumar birth anniversary: Saira Banu writes an emotional letter ahead of his 99th birth anniversary

    Disha Patani shows off her HOT figure in mirror selfie; check out those abs and legs RCB

    Disha Patani shows off her HOT figure in mirror selfie; check out those abs and legs

    Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus have something in common; do you know what is it? Find out here DRB

    Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus have something in common; do you know what is it? Find out here

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez join Salman Khan in Riyadh for Da-Bangg Tour? Here's what Khan said RCB

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez join Salman Khan in Riyadh for Da-Bangg Tour? Here's what Khan said

    Recent Stories

    PUBG Battegrounds is going free-to-play in January 2022 Details inside gcw

    PUBG: Battegrounds is going free-to-play in January 2022; Details inside

    Trade safe and earn an additional income

    Trade safe and earn an additional income

    Dilip Kumar birth anniversary: Saira Banu writes an emotional letter ahead of his 99th birth anniversary drb

    Dilip Kumar birth anniversary: Saira Banu writes an emotional letter ahead of his 99th birth anniversary

    Indian Covid vaccination certificate recognised by 108 countries for travel: Govt-dnm

    Indian Covid vaccination certificate recognised by 108 countries for travel: Govt

    Microsoft Robinhood and more willing to recruit 900 Better dot com employees who were fired gcw

    Microsoft, Robinhood and more willing to recruit 900 Better.com employees who were fired

    Recent Videos

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon