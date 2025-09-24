Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced their pregnancy with a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, sparking a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities.

Wishes have been pouring in for the couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif ever since they announced their pregnancy on Tuesday morning.

"On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," Vicky and Katrina wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.

<br>The two also shared an adorable snap. The image shows the duo dressed in all-white attire, with Vicky lovingly cradling Katrina's baby bump.</p><p>As soon as Vicky and Katrina dropped the good news, netizens, including film stars, chimed in the comment section and extended their warm wishes.</p><p>Of all the messages, actor Akshay Kumar's comment literally stole the attention. He hilariously urged parents-to-be to raise their child with equal fluency in both English and Punjabi.</p><p>"So totally happy for you Katrina and Vicky. Knowing you, I can say that you two will make the best parents. Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana ;) Lots of love and blessings. Jai Mahadev," Akshay commented.<br><img class="img-responsive" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20250923164816.png" alt=""><br>Deepika Padukone dropped a string of evil eye emojis in the comment section.</p><p>"Congratulations you two," actor Kriti Sanon commented.</p><p>Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.</p><p>On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party, and that's when romance started brewing between them.</p><p>Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'.She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!" (ANI)