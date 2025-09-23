- Home
- Katrina-Vicky to Kiara-Sidharth: 5 Celebrities Who Announced Their Pregnancy in 2025
Many Bollywood star couples are set to embrace parenthood soon. Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced they’re expecting. Let’s take a look at other celebrities who’ve shared similar news in 2025.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared a post on social media announcing they're expecting. According to media reports, the baby is expected in October or November.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are also going to be parents soon. The couple shared this happy news with their fans through a post. However, the due date hasn't been revealed yet.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are also on the list. The two got married in 2021 and announced their first pregnancy in 2025.
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in 2023. A while ago, she was spotted with a baby bump, revealing that she is going to be a mother.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also became parents two years after their wedding. Kiara gave birth to a daughter on July 15th.