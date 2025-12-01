2025 saw the passing of many Indian cinema icons like Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, Asrani, and Kamini Kaushal. This year-end tribute remembers the legends who left an indelible mark with their artistic legacy, cherished by audiences for generations.

In Memoriam: A Tribute to the Legends We Lost in 2025

The year 2025 saw the loss of several prominent personalities, including Dharmendra, Govardhan Asrani, Manoj Kumar, and Kamini Kaushal, whose work left a lasting imprint on Indian cinema and on the public. While their presence on the silver screen will be deeply missed, their legacy endures through their work, inspiring future generations. As the year comes to an end, let us look at the celebrities who passed away, leaving behind a rich artistic legacy and memories cherished by audiences across generations.

Dharmendra

Legendary actor Dharmendra carved a place in Indian cinema with his unforgettable performances, charm, and enduring screen presence over six decades. The legendary actor, famously known as Bollywood's 'He-Man,' passed away on November 24, 2025. His passing marked the end of an era in Hindi cinema. Over the decades, he earned widespread admiration for his versatility across genres and emerged as one of the industry's most loved and enduring stars. One of the most iconic actors of his time, Dharmendra, left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema with memorable performances in films such as 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela' and 'Anupama', among many others.

Sulakshana Pandit

Veteran playback singer and actress Sulakshana Pandit passed away on November 6 after a prolonged illness, her family said. She was 71. Sister of music composer duo Jatin-Lalit and actor Vijayta Pandit, she was best known for songs such as 'Bekarar Dil Tu Gaaye Ja', 'Somwar Ko Hum Mile Mangalwar Ko Nain' with Kishore Kumar, and 'Pardesiya Tere Desh Mein' with Mohammed Rafi. She won a Filmfare Award in 1976 for Tu Hi Sagar Tu Hi Kinara and also appeared in films including 'Uljhan', 'Hera Pheri' and 'Dharam Kanta'.

Asrani

Bollywood mourns the loss of comedy legend Govardhan Asrani, who passed away on October 20 at the age of 84, leaving an irreplaceable legacy of laughter and impeccable comic timing. A fixture of Hindi cinema for over five decades, Asrani appeared in more than 350 films, including classics such as 'Chupke Chupke', 'Bawarchi', 'Rafoo Chakkar', and 'Sholay', where his eccentric jail warden remains unforgettable. Known for his versatility across comic and supporting roles, he also directed films like Chala Murari Hero Banne and remained active in Gujarati cinema.

Manoj Kumar

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, popularly known as "Bharat Kumar" for his patriotic roles, passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Born Harikrishan Goswami in Abbottabad in 1937, Kumar rose to fame with films such as 'Upkar', 'Shaheed', and 'Purab Aur Paschim', which celebrated patriotism and national unity. An accomplished actor, director, and lyricist, he won the Padma Shri, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and several Filmfare accolades. His contributions continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.

Satish Shah

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his versatility and impeccable comic timing, passed away on October 25, leaving a lasting mark on Indian cinema and television. Born on June 25, 1951, Shah trained at FTII and began his career with minor roles before gaining fame with the 1983 cult classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'. He delivered memorable performances in films such as 'Main Hoon Na', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', and became a television favourite with shows such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi' and 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. Shah won multiple awards, including the Indian Television Academy and the Indian Telly Awards, and is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.

Pankaj Dheer

Popular television and film actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for his portrayal of Karna in the iconic TV series 'Mahabharat', passed away on October 15, 2025, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Dheer, widely respected in the industry, also starred in popular shows such as 'Chandrakanta', 'Badho Bahu', and 'Kanoon', and appeared in films including 'Soldier', 'Andaz', 'Baadshah' and 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge'. His most recent television appearance was in 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' (2024), and he also appeared in the web series 'Poison' (2019). He is remembered for his talent, professionalism, and enduring impact on Indian television.

Kamini Kaushal

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, renowned for her roles in Bimal Roy's 'Biraj Bahu' (1954) and 'Arzoo' (1950) with Dilip Kumar, passed away in Mumbai on November 14, 2025, at the age of 98. A leading actress of the 1940s to 1960s, she shared the screen with legends such as Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Raaj Kumar, and Dharmendra. Kaushal made a mark with her debut in 'Neecha Nagar' (1946), which won the Grand Prix at the inaugural Cannes Film Festival. She appeared in over 70 films, including 'Do Bhai', 'Shaheed', 'Nadiya Ke Paar', 'Aag' and 'Shabnam', and also worked in television, notably Chand Sitare. Even in recent years, she acted in Kabir Singh (2019) and Lal Singh Chaddha (2022), leaving behind a seven-decade-long cinematic legacy.

Rajvir Jawanda

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away on October 8, 2025, at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, following a road accident on September 27 that left him with severe head and spinal injuries, the hospital confirmed. Initially admitted to Civil Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, he was later shifted to Fortis Hospital and placed on advanced life support under the care of neurosurgeons and critical care doctors. Born in Ludhiana, Rajvir was known for hits such as Kali Jawande Di, Mera Dil, and Sardari, and also appeared in Punjabi films, earning admiration for his energetic stage performances and his love of biking.

Jaswinder Bhalla

Popular Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away on August 22, 2025, in Mohali, Punjab, at the age of 65, following a period of illness. Known for his impeccable comic timing and sharp satirical dialogues, Bhalla was a stalwart of Punjabi cinema who redefined on-screen comedy and won the hearts of audiences across generations. He delivered memorable performances in films such as 'Gaddi Chaldi Hai Chhalla Maarke', 'Carry On Jatta', 'Jind Jaan' and 'Band Baaje', earning widespread acclaim for his charm and wit. His sudden demise has left the Punjabi film industry and fans in deep shock.

Piyush Pandey

Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, widely regarded as a legend in the Indian advertising industry, passed away on October 23, 2025, at the age of 70. Pandey began his career in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India) as a trainee account executive before moving to the creative side, where he revolutionised Indian advertising. He was the mastermind behind iconic campaigns such as Asian Paints' "Har Khushi Mein Rang Laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film. Pandey's trailblazing contributions earned him the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, the Padma Shri, and he became the first Asian to serve as Cannes Lions jury president.

Shefali Jariwala

Actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic role in the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, passed away on June 27, 2025, at the age of 42. Jariwala appeared in Bollywood films, including 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (2004) alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She was also a familiar face on television, participating in reality shows like 'Bigg Boss 13' and 'Nach Baliye' (seasons 5 and 7) with her husband Parag Tyagi. Beyond entertainment, Jariwala was a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and women's empowerment, openly sharing her battle with epilepsy.

Achyut Potdar

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, best remembered for his role as a professor in Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots', passed away on August 18 at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, his daughter Anuradha Paraskar confirmed. A seasoned performer, Potdar featured in over 125 films across a career spanning decades. His memorable dialogue "Arey kehna kya chahte ho" from '3 Idiots' gained immense popularity on social media. He also appeared in notable films such as 'Aakrosh', 'Ardh Satya', 'Tezaab', 'Parinda', 'Rangeela', 'Vaastav', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' and 'Dabangg 2'. Potdar was equally active on television, with roles in Bharat Ek Khoj, Pradhan Mantri and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, among others.

Zubeen Garg

Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025, where he was attending the Northeast India Festival. A celebrated name in Indian music, Garg delivered memorable songs across Assamese, Hindi and Bengali languages, with 'Ya Ali' from the film 'Gangster' emerging as one of his most popular tracks. Beyond music, he also made a mark as an actor and director, debuting with Tumi Mor Matho Mor. His film credits include Prem Aru Prem, Dinabandhu, Mon Jaai, Mission China, Dr. Bezbaruah 2 and Roi Roi Binale. His demise has left a deep void in the cultural landscape of Assam and Indian music.

Sreenivasan

Renowned Malayalam actor, screenwriter, director and producer Sreenivasan passed away on December 20 at the age of 69, leaving behind a prolific legacy that shaped Malayalam cinema for over four decades. Born in 1956 in Kannur district, he was known for blending sharp social satire with accessible storytelling. Sreenivasan acted in over 225 films and wrote acclaimed screenplays including 'Sandesam', 'Nadodikkattu', 'Midhunam' and 'Njan Prakashan'. As a filmmaker, his works 'Vadakkunokkiyanthram' and 'Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala' won major state and national honours. A multiple award winner, he was a key force behind Malayalam cinema's golden era of comedy and social drama. He is survived by his wife Vimala and sons Vineeth and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Sandhya Shantaram

Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, wife of legendary actor and filmmaker V. Shantaram, passed away in Mumbai on October 4, 2025. A celebrated name in Indian cinema, she was best known for her performances in classics such as Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1958), Navrang (1959), Marathi film Pinjra (1972) and Amar Bhoopali. Her portrayal of the female lead in the iconic Marathi film Pinjra earned her widespread acclaim and remains one of her most memorable roles. During the 1950s and 1960s, Sandhya Shantaram worked extensively in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, primarily under the direction of V. Shantaram, leaving behind a rich cinematic legacy.

Other Eminent Personalities We Lost

The passing away of these eminent personalities has left a deep void in the entertainment industry. Veteran Kannada actor Umesh, Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad, Marathi theatre stalwart Jyoti Chandekar, Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar, Kannada writer-director SS David, young Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj, Tamil actor and music composer Madan Bob, veteran actress B. Sarojadevi, television and Marathi series actor Priya Marathe, and industrialist Sunjay Kapur were among those whose passing was widely mourned. From iconic performances and memorable comic roles to powerful writing, direction and music, each individual left an indelible mark through their craft. As we move into 2026, their work continues to resonate with people across generations. (ANI)