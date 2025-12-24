The trailer for 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' is out. The film, continuing the story of the Shelby clan, brings back Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby. It will release in select theatres on March 6 and on Netflix globally on March 20.

The trailer of Cillian Murphy starrer 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' has finally been released by the makers. Four years after bidding farewell to the Shelby clan, Birmingham's most notorious crime gang is set to make their return in Netflix's 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.'

The film, a continuation of the hit crime drama series, will be released in select theatres on March 6 and on Netflix on March 20. The sequel brings back Cillian Murphy to his starring role as Tommy Shelby in the "Peaky Blinders" universe.

'The Immortal Man' Cast and Plot

In addition to Murphy, Sophie Rundle is set to reprise her role as Tommy's sister Ada Thorne, with Stephen Graham and Ned Dennehy coming back as Shelby family allies Hayden Stagg and Charlie Strong, respectively. reported Variety. The cast also includes newcomers Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth and Jay Lycurgo.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the life of Tommy Shelby, who appears to have abandoned his gangster work. However, he is being forced to go back to that life when his family calls for his help.

Where to Watch the Trailer

Netflix shared the trailer of the film on its Instagram handle.

About the 'Peaky Blinders' Franchise

Tom Harper, who served as a director for several episodes of the series, helms the film.

The series premiered on the BBC in 2013, with Netflix later acquiring the U.S. rights. 'Peaky Blinders' concluded in 2022 after six seasons.

The show was created by British screenwriter Steven Knight. (ANI)