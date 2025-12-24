Karan Tacker, lead actor of 'Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery', claims the cast and crew witnessed strange and unsettling incidents during the shoot, including a sudden technical failure where all cameras and mobile phones simultaneously drained.

Some stories stay with you long after the cameras stop rolling, and for actor Karan Tacker, his experience on 'Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery' seems to be one of them. The actor, who plays India's first paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari, in the recently released series, has now claimed that strange and unsettling incidents occurred during the shoot, leaving the cast and crew shaken.

While speaking to ANI, Tacker alleged that certain moments on set made the atmosphere feel unusually real, and the team witnessed incidents that did not feel "normal."

Actor Recounts Unsettling On-Set Incidents

Describing one of the most disturbing days during filming, Tacker said a sudden technical failure left everyone confused. He claimed that all the cameras on set shut down at the same time, with "batteries draining" simultaneously, a phenomenon often alleged, he noted, to be linked to "paranormal" activity. According to him, not just the camera batteries, but even mobile phones ran out of charge without warning.

"So, on one given day, you know, we had this one spot where we had a glitch in our cameras, and all our cameras went off at the same time. And that is usually known to be very paranormal, to drain out the battery. So, you know, all seven cameras glitched, their batteries got drained, and mobile phone batteries drained as well," Tacker told ANI.

"And there was this one space where I was feeling a bit chilly, which was very close to an ambulance that we had parked on set. And that's exactly where this one tree uprooted itself and slashed the ambulance in half," he added.

About 'Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery'

'Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery' is based on documented cases and field investigations carried out by Gaurav Tiwari, who was widely regarded as India's first professional paranormal investigator. Tiwari died by suicide in 2016, according to reports.

The series stars Karan Tacker in the lead role, with Kalki Koechlin playing Irene Venkat. The cast also includes Danish Sood, Saloni Batra, Shubham Chaudhary, and Nimisha Nair. The show is directed by Robbie Grewal.

The series is available to stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player. (ANI)