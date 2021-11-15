Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi enters Rs 200 cr club; read details

Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif continues to create big bucks at the box office with its superb run across the country. The film is into its second week but the box office numbers aren’t slowing down anytime soon. According to reports, Sooryavanshi's global collection has now entered the list of Bollywood’s Rs 200 crores grosser worldwide. The film has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark at the domestic box office. Below is all the detailed breakdown you need.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in popular director Rohit Shetty's police franchise after films like Simmba, Singham 3 and Singham Returns. The film was delayed for more than one and a half year because of the coronavirus pandemic that led to the lockdown.

According to a report, “Sooryavanshi is looking at a huge Sunday as it shows a growth of around 40% to collect in the 14 crore nett range. There is phenomenal growth in Gujarat again and the collections may even hit 3.50 crore net.” "The film's second weekend is looking to be around the 34-35 crore net mark, which will take the 10-day total to 155 crore net," the report stated.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also shown the film crossing the Rs150 crore mark by Sunday. He had tweeted on Saturday, "#Sooryavanshi [Week 2] JUMPS AGAIN on [second] Sat… A DOUBLE DIGIT figure on Sat gives hope of cruising past ₹ 150 cr mark by Sun night [Day 10]… Will be interesting to see if it hits DOUBLE CENTURY [ ₹200 cr]… Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr. Total: ₹137.84 cr. #India biz."

On day 9th day, the film made 137.84 crores at the Indian box office. with 18% tax, the gross Indian total stands at 162.65 crores. In overseas, the film has made 45.55 crores. Adding these figure, the worldwide collection stands at 208.20 crores. Hence, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film has entered the list of 200 crores worldwide grosses.



