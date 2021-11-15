Prithviraj teaser: Akshay Kumar gives goosebumps, Manushi Chhillar does debut

Akshay Kumar has revealed the teaser of his next upcoming movie Prithviraj. Yash Raj Film's for the first time, will be making a historical movie and will be saluting the braveheart king. Take a look at the teaser video right here.

Yash Raj Films will be making its first historical movie named Prithviraj, which is based on the life of the fearless king Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar will be playing the role of the legendary warrior who had fought against invader Muhammad of Ghor.

The actor had unveiled the movie's teaser via social media and had also saluted the daredevilry of the warrior. In his caption, the actor had written that the teaser of the movie captured the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. He also said that the film was a tribute to the heroism of Samrat Prithviraj, who knew no fear.

Akshay also said in an interview with News 18.com that the more he had read about the king, the more he was stunned by how he lived every second of his life for his country and his values. The actor also added that Prithviraj was a legend and was one of the most bravest kings that India had ever seen. He also hopes that Indians globally love and salute this mighty braveheart. He has tried to present the life story of the king in an authentic way and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage.

Ex-Miss World Manushi Chhillar will also be making her debut in the movie and playing the role of Prithviraj's beloved Sanyogita. The film is being directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who had also directed TV's most famous and popular epic, Chanakya. It was based on the life of India's most influential political strategist of India and had also won multiple awards. The film is all set to release worldwide on January 21, 2022. What do you think about the teaser of Prithviraj? Let us know about the same.