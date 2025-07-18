Following the tragic death of stuntman SM Raju during a Tamil film shoot, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has taken a significant step by announcing insurance coverage for male and female stunt performers in the Indian film industry.

The accidental death of stuntman SM Raju during a stunt shoot for a Tamil film sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry. The inability of film production companies, despite their substantial budgets, to ensure the safety of stunt performers sparked widespread grief and concern. In response to this incident, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has taken a significant step. Following SM Raju's demise, Akshay Kumar has made the important decision to provide insurance coverage for male and female stunt performers working in the Indian film industry.

For years, the need for insurance for film stunt performers has been a recurring topic of discussion. However, neither the government nor film boards have shown much interest in addressing this issue. Now, Akshay Kumar has taken the lead in providing life insurance. Currently, approximately 650 to 700 stunt performers work in the Indian film industry. They will be provided with life insurance coverage under Akshay Kumar's initiative.

Insurance Coverage from 5 to 5.5 Lakh Rupees

The work of stunt performers is extremely dangerous. To provide security for stunt performers who risk their lives and to ensure the safety of their families, a life insurance plan has been launched. This insurance will offer coverage ranging from 5 to 5.5 lakh rupees, including health and accident coverage. The insurance facility is designed to allow cashless claims for hospital expenses.

SM Raju's Accident

The accident occurred during the shooting of the Tamil film "Vettuvam," directed by Pa Ranjith and starring Arya. The mishap took place during the filming of a stunt scene involving a car jump. SM Raju was driving the car at high speed for the stunt, and the vehicle went airborne before crashing to the ground. Raju sustained serious injuries in this dangerous stunt. The film crew, director, and actors immediately rushed to his aid and transported him to the hospital. However, due to the severity of his injuries, Raju did not survive.