    Akshay Kumar in Abu Dhabi: Actor visits BAPS Hindu temple and attends special prayer ceremony (Photos)

    Akshay Kumar takes a break from filming his next big film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Photos went viral on social media; take a look

    Akshay Kumar in Abu Dhabi: Actor visits BAPS Hindu temple and attends special prayer ceremony (Photos)
    First Published May 3, 2023, 8:21 AM IST

    Akshay Kumar was spotted attending the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi for a special prayer. Shri Swami Brahmaviharidas ji and other board members invited the Bollywood actor, who is now filming a rigorous action schedule for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Abu Dhabi, and producer Vashu Bhagnani to visit BAPS Hindu Mandir.

    The actor and delegation were shown the 'Rivers of Harmony' exhibition, which provides a look into the beginnings of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, which was visualised in 1997 via His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj's prayer for harmony and peace. Akshay Kumar and Vashu Bhagnani took part in a prayer ritual in which they laid a brick in the temple's building. Photos from their visit have gone popular on the internet.

    Akshay is dressed in a white shirt, black trousers and a construction safety cap in the images. He wears a big flower garland around his neck. In one of the photos, he can be seen setting the building stone.


    Talking about his visit, Akshay said in a press statement, “They are creating history… What they are creating is not just a service to our community, but to mankind. Creating a new world where there is peace, love, and support from one human to another; there truly is nothing more powerful than that… ‘Love can move mountains’ is a true testimony to your efforts… truly overwhelming! It’s a dream of dreams.”

    Akshay has been avoiding the limelight to concentrate on his forthcoming ventures. Akshay Kumar co-stars alongside Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Pooja Entertainment released an announcement video last year. Aside from that, Akshay has OMG - Oh My God 2 and a remake of Soorarai Pottru in the works.

