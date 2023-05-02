Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Salman Khan about to join Guardians of the Galaxy? know details

    Salman Khan's adorable reel of imitating and getting smitten by the tiny and strong Marvel superhero Groot has gone viral in an hour. Is something big coming up on the cards for Salman Khan fans? Let us find out here.

    Is Salman Khan about to join Guardians of the Galaxy? know details vma
    First Published May 2, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    Salman Khan's much-awaited comeback to the screens after four long years, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, an actioner-entertainer film, was released on the auspicious occasion of Eid. But this time, the film and Salman Khan's charismatic presence failed to impress audiences, the masses, and his ardent fans.

    The film failed miserably for the weak script and lazy direction. Importantly, Salman Khan fans did not expect him to choose a cringe-level and bad director like Farhad Samji for his big-screen comeback four years post giving a hit and iconic film like Bhaarat (2019) alongside Katrina Kaif.

    Leaving all this aside, a new video reel of Salman Khan imitating and channeling his love for the tiny yet strong Marvel superhero Groot has gone viral on Instagram. The video has Salman’s humourous take on his everyday routine of film promotions but in Groot style.

    In the reel, we can see that Salman Khan perfectly encapsulates Groot's lively yet robust persona and replies, 'I am Salman' when a journalist asks him about revealing the title of his next film. Another journalist asks him if this film's title is superb and if he can speak any dialogue. And on this, Salman again goofily replies, 'I am Salman.' 

    When a veteran journalist asked him that in his upcoming film, the action stunts got performed all by himself, and also elucidated more on the fact that he does not feel scared while doing it. On this, the globally prominent Bollywood superstar again adds, 'I am Salman.'

    The Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is one of the eagerly-awaited Marvel action-fantasy films releasing this week in theatres. The excitement and zeal amongst the fans is at its peak. Everyone across the globe, especially Indian fans, is rooting for their favorite and adorable superhero Groot. This list also includes none other than our superstar Salman Khan.

    It is a universal fact that global bollywood superstar Salman Khan is a man of few words. Also, his words always have a Midas touch. The tiny yet mighty Marvel superhero Groot is also a tree of few words and has left its significant impact and mark in the hearts of many fans worldwide. Marvel Studios awaited-film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in cinemas on May 5, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

