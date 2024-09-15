Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai SPOTTED without wedding ring anymore? Actress refuels divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan

    Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the Dubai Airport. However, what drew everyone's notice was that she was not wearing her wedding band. Aishwarya was in Dubai for the SIIMA awards with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

    Aishwarya Rai SPOTTED without wedding ring anymore? Actress refuels divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 9:38 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    In July, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan made news when they came separately to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai. Abhishek came with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and her two children, Navya and Agastya Nanda. In contrast, Aish appeared with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The pair did not even pose for photos together.

    When netizens saw that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had not been photographed or pictured together, they worried if their relationship was still intact. However, the assumption intensified after the Dus actor liked a divorce-related Instagram post. For a while, the rumours slowed. Once again, a video of Aishwarya has fanned divorce speculations.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently sighted in Dubai attending the SIIMA awards with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. However, several netizens have noted that the actress is not wearing her wedding band. It has rekindled debate about whether the couple's relationship has completely deteriorated. According to various entertainment news portals, the Happy New Year star was previously sighted sans his wedding band.

    Despite much speculation and discussion on social media, Abhishek and Aishwarya have yet to respond or issue a comment. However, allegations of their breakup have already made headlines. Every time, they remained silent and proved them wrong. So all we can do is wait for the pair to clarify or confirm the claims. In terms of their marriage, the couple wedded in 2007 in a spectacular, personal ceremony. In 2011, they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya.

    Aishwarya's most recent film appearance was in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II in 2023. The film also features Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. She has not signed any new films since then. Abhishek Bachchan's final theatrical appearance was in R Balki's Ghoomer. The actor's next film is King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

     

