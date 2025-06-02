Kochi: A special investigation team will close all cases registered based on the Hema Committee report. The police are dismissing 35 cases because those who testified before the committee are not interested in pursuing them. The special team has submitted a report after closing 21 cases. The remaining cases will be closed this month.

The Hema Committee report, commissioned by the government, sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry. Testimonies detailed bitter workplace experiences and the hardships faced by individuals seeking opportunities in the industry. Following the committee's recommendations, a special team was appointed to investigate complaints from those who had negative experiences. Based on the testimonies given to the committee, 35 cases were registered by the police as per court directives. The cases registered at the Crime Branch headquarters were assigned to various members of the special team. The response to the notices was that those who testified were not interested in pursuing the cases. Notices were also sent to those who testified through the court. After female film workers stated their unwillingness to proceed with the cases, the special team submitted a report to the court, concluding further action on 21 cases. The remaining 14 cases also saw similar responses from those who testified. Some were reluctant to testify in court. After completing the follow-up procedures, the report will be submitted to the court this month, marking the closure of all cases related to the Hema Committee.

Some women workers who did not testify before the committee also raised sexual harassment complaints. Around 40 such cases were registered. Charge sheets have been filed in about 30 of these cases. Charge sheets were filed against individuals including Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ranjith, Siddique, and Jayasurya. The government was reluctant to release the much-publicized Hema Committee report. Finally, some parts of the report were released following an order from the Information Commission. Despite the formation of a special investigation team after much confusion, the cases are being closed as the female workers are unwilling to pursue further action on testimonies given years ago.