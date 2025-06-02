Virat Kohli's One8 Commune pub in Bengaluru has been booked for violating the anti-smoking law (COTPA, 2003) after police found no designated smoking area during a surprise inspection. A case has been registered against the manager and staff.

Bengaluru: One8 Commune, the upscale pub and restaurant in Bengaluru owned by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, has once again landed in legal trouble, this time for violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. The establishment, located on Kasturba Road, has been booked for not providing a designated smoking area as mandated by the law.

Acting on a tip-off, the Cubbon Park Police conducted a surprise inspection at the establishment located on Kasturba Road. The inspection, led by Sub-Inspector Ashwini G, revealed that the pub had failed to comply with public health guidelines related to smoking. A suo motu case has been registered under Sections 4 and 21 of COTPA.

According to the Act, all public places, including restaurants and pubs, must either prohibit smoking entirely or provide a designated, clearly marked and ventilated smoking zone. One8 Commune was found lacking in both requirements.

This action is part of an ongoing citywide enforcement drive to ensure that commercial establishments adhere to tobacco control laws. Authorities are also conducting awareness campaigns, urging businesses to obtain proper licences from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the sale of tobacco products. Officials have warned that non-compliance will lead to strict legal action.

Previous violations

This isn’t the first legal issue faced by One8 Commune. The BBMP had earlier served a notice to the establishment for allegedly operating without a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department, raising fire safety concerns.

In July 2024, the pub was also booked for violating operational time limits, as it was found serving patrons at 1:20 am, 20 minutes beyond the legally permitted closing time of 1:00 am.

With repeated violations drawing attention, authorities have emphasised the need for high-profile venues to lead by example and strictly follow public safety regulations.