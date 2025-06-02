It’s celebration time for Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, who has been crowned the winner of MTV Roadies Season 20. In a season marked by dramatic twists, strategic gameplay, and emotional moments, Gullu emerged victorious in the grand finale, securing a well-earned win for his Gang Leader, Elvish Yadav, who was making his debut this season.

This 20th edition of MTV Roadies, titled Hero Karizma MTV Roadies Double Cross, was packed with unexpected developments—ranging from fierce rivalries to surprising re-entries and even a never-seen-before wildcard Gang Leader twist. The season was co-powered by Avvatar Sports Nutrition and POCO, and its explosive journey made it one of the most talked-about editions yet.

Gullu’s Roadies journey was filled with highs and lows. Initially picked in a competitive bidding war by Elvish Yadav, he went on to build one of the most emotionally resonant storylines of the season. After being eliminated mid-season, he returned under Gautam Gulati’s gang, only to later double-cross him and rejoin Elvish’s team for the finale. His sharp strategies, powerful task performances, and emotional openness made him a formidable contender.

The finale saw an intense physical and mental challenge, where Gullu narrowly beat fellow finalists Hartaj and Rishabh by mere seconds. His win was a moment of triumph not just for him but also for debutant Gang Leader Elvish Yadav.

Reflecting on his victory, Gullu expressed that winning MTV Roadies Double Cross was more than just earning a title. He shared that the experience felt like a long-awaited acknowledgment after a journey full of solitude and struggle. According to him, he had no external support, no mentor, and no emotional crutch during the competition. This victory, he believed, was not about fame or glory but a personal symbol for anyone who has ever felt unsupported or underestimated. He emphasized that perseverance and self-belief could lead anyone from nothing to everything.

Elvish Yadav, speaking proudly of Gullu’s win, stated that from the very beginning, he had recognized a unique fire in him. He noted that Gullu not only excelled in the tasks but also won over hearts, perfectly embodying the unpredictable, passionate, and loyal spirit of Roadies Double Cross. He added that he couldn’t have wished for a better gang member in his debut season.

Rannvijay Singha, the host and longstanding face of the show, praised the season for its drama, betrayals, comebacks, and a gripping finale. He said that Gullu’s journey was a reminder of the show's core essence—transformation and resilience. He also applauded all contestants and Gang Leaders for making this landmark 20th season truly unforgettable.

This milestone edition brought back veterans like Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty, while Neha Dhupia made a much-anticipated return, shaking things up with her bold presence. One of the biggest twists came mid-season with the surprise entry of Gautam Gulati as a wildcard Gang Leader—a first in Roadies history. While wildcard contestants have always been a part of the show, introducing a new Gang Leader halfway through was an unprecedented and game-changing move.

True to its name, Roadies Double Cross featured constant betrayals—alliances were broken, Gang Leaders were deceived, and friendships were tested. From team swaps to strategic face-offs, every Roadie was pushed to their limits in terms of loyalty, strategy, and mental toughness. Even the Gang Leaders weren’t immune to the chaos, frequently altering their plans, forming new alliances, and engaging in psychological warfare.

The season began with an electrifying audition phase involving a high-stakes bidding war. As the episodes progressed, wildcard entries and surprising comebacks—like Gullu’s—kept the energy and suspense alive, ultimately reshaping the finale.

As MTV Roadies Double Cross concludes its epic 20th season, it leaves behind a legacy of bold moves, emotional breakthroughs, and unforgettable moments. The show has once again proven why it remains India’s most iconic adventure reality series. Viewers can relive the entire season's excitement—now streaming on JioHotstar.