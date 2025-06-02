Director Vikram Sugumaran's sudden demise due to a heart attack has left the Tamil film industry in shock. Let's take a look at his cinematic journey.

Director Vikram Sugumaran passed away this morning due to a heart attack. He was 45 years old. After narrating his next film's story to a producer in Madurai, Vikram Sugumaran suffered a heart attack while traveling back to Chennai by bus, leading to his untimely death. His demise has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry.

Who was Vikram Sugumaran?

Hailing from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, Vikram Sugumaran came to Chennai with dreams of making a mark in cinema. Around 1999-2000, he worked as an assistant director under the renowned filmmaker Balu Mahendra. Notably, he was part of the crew for Balu Mahendra's film 'Julie Ganapathi' released in 2003.

Vikram Sugumaran's Journey to Becoming a Director

Facing initial struggles to direct a film, Vikram Sugumaran ventured into acting, debuting in Vetrimaaran's 'Polladhavan'. He subsequently acted in Sasikumar's 'Kodiveeran'. Finally, in 2013, he got his directorial break with 'Madha Yaanai Koottam', starring Kathir and Oviya. His debut film, set in a rural backdrop, garnered attention for its unique storytelling.

After the success of 'Madha Yaanai Koottam', his second film, 'Raavana Kottam', starring Shanthnu, released in 2023. As the story revolved around land and its elements, Vikram Sugumaran filmed it exclusively during the monsoon season, limiting the shoot to just 3 months a year. Dedicated to bringing his vision to life, he was preparing to direct his third film, 'Therum Porum', when he tragically passed away due to a heart attack. He is survived by his wife and children.

Vikram Sugumaran's death is a significant loss to his family and the Tamil film industry. Many celebrities have expressed their condolences on social media.