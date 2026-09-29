Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stylish appearance at Mumbai airport ahead of her Paris Fashion Week outing. Her elegant travel look caught attention, but it was her Rs 6.5 lakh Bottega Veneta handbag that stood out

Before heading to Paris for L'Oreal Paris' 'Express Your Worth' show, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at Mumbai airport in a polished travel look. While her outfit had an understated appeal, her luxury handbag instantly grabbed attention.

The actor carried Bottega Veneta's Andiamo Large Top Handle Bag in the Fondant shade. The bag reportedly costs around Rs 6.5 lakh, adding a high-end touch to her airport appearance. Its structured silhouette and understated design complemented Aishwarya's travel style without looking overly flashy.

Aishwarya Rai's Paris Fashion Week Appearance

Aishwarya later attended L'Oreal Paris' 'Express Your Worth' show at Paris Fashion Week on September 28. The event brought together several international ambassadors and celebrities, including Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner, Jane Fonda, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell and Simone Ashley.

One of the evening's major highlights was Celine Dion's appearance. The singer also performed her hit I'm Alive before sharing the stage with fellow L'Oreal Paris ambassadors.

Aishwarya's Dramatic All-Black Couture Look

For the Paris event, Aishwarya opted for a striking black couture ensemble from Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker. The custom outfit featured a two-piece black velvet gown decorated with intricate 3D fringe embroidery.

She completed the dramatic look with a crystal-embellished velvet cape from Yara Shoemaker's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 couture collection. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai styled the actor for the occasion.

However, it was Aishwarya's fiery red hair that added an unexpected twist to the look. She wore her new hair colour in a side-parted style with soft waves, giving her Paris Fashion Week appearance a fresh and glamorous finish.