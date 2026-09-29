Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, speaking at the 26th FICCI FRAMES, highlighted cinema's role in promoting India's tourism and culture. He said showcasing India's diversity through films would yield far-reaching, positive impacts for the country.

Shekhawat on Cinema's Role in National Promotion

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday highlighted the role of cinema in promoting India’s tourism, culture and cultural diversity while speaking at the inaugural session of the 26th edition of FICCI FRAMES. Shekhawat said film shoots and the use of films to promote specific locations could have a significant impact on tourism. “If our film industry works to showcase India's tourism, culture, and cultural diversity, it will certainly yield far-reaching and positive impacts for the country,” he said while speaking to ANI.

Reflecting on FICCI FRAMES’ 26-year journey, Shekhawat also underlined the changing the journey of the past 26 years, a period marked by numerous innovations on this platform that have not only influenced but also matured the country's media and entertainment sectors. “As FICCI Frames reaches its 26th edition, we reflect on the journey of the past 26 years, a period marked by numerous innovations on this platform that have not only influenced but also matured the country's media and entertainment sectors. Today, as the world undergoes transformation and technology deeply permeates and impacts our lives, the discussions held here regarding responsible and authentic content creation are both relevant and significant,” he said.

About FICCI FRAMES

FICCI FRAMES is Asia's largest annual global convention dedicated to the business of Media and Entertainment (M&E). Organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the convention brings together global creators, filmmakers, broadcasters, technology innovators, investors and policymakers to discuss industry challenges, exchange ideas and explore cross-border collaborations.

Key Highlights of the 26th Edition

The 26th edition covers several areas across the entertainment value chain, including Artificial Intelligence, immersive technology and interactive media. Discussions also focus on building Indian intellectual property for global audiences.

The convention features Frame Your Idea (FYI), an agent-free platform where screenwriters and independent creators can pitch concepts directly to production houses and studios through private booths. It also hosts the BAF Awards, celebrating work in animation, visual effects (VFX) and gaming. (ANI)