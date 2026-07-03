Biggest Birthday Ever: The highest records and milestones held by the Box Office numero uno, Ranveer Singh, delivering the greatest of all time hit of India, Rising to the top

As Ranveer Singh celebrates another birthday, one thing is undeniable—he isn't just enjoying a successful phase, he's shaping a new era for Hindi cinema. From rewriting box office history to expanding Bollywood's global footprint, Ranveer has consistently raised the benchmark with every milestone. His journey has been defined by reinvention, consistency, and record-breaking success, making him the best actor of this generation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Here's a look at the achievements that make Ranveer Singh the true Asli Dhurandhar of Indian cinema and the greatest actor we have.

1. He Founded the Rs1000 Crore Hindi Net Club

Ranveer Singh didn't just score a blockbuster with Dhurandhar: The Revenge—he created an entirely new benchmark. By becoming the first Hindi film to cross the ₹1000 crore India net mark, he established a milestone that had never been achieved before, redefining what's possible for films at the box office.

2. He Built Indian Cinema's Biggest Franchise

Franchises are built over years, but very few achieve sustained success on this scale. Led by Ranveer Singh, the Dhurandhar franchise has crossed ₹3000 crore at the worldwide box office, proving the actor's ability to create characters and stories that audiences return to again and again.

3. He Has Redefined Overseas Reach

Ranveer Singh has emerged as one of Indian cinema's strongest global stars. With Padmaavat, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dhurandhar, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge all crossing the $10 + million mark in North America, he has delivered a level of consistency unmatched by any Indian Actor. The journey is only getting bigger, with Dhurandhar now gearing up for its release in Japan.

4. He Delivered Hindi Cinema's Biggest Opening Day

The Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge holds the record for the biggest opening day in Bollywood history. The massive action blockbuster grossed over ₹102 crore net in India across all languages on its opening day alone.

5. He Delivered the Biggest Streaming Debut Ever for an Indian Film

After rewriting theatrical history, Ranveer Singh continued his record-breaking run on OTT. Dhurandhar: The Revenge became the most-viewed Indian film in its opening week on streaming, attracting an unprecedented 50 million viewers during its opening weekend on OTT.

From his last birthday to this one, Ranveer Singh has lived through one of the most historic years of his career. From rewriting box office records and setting new milestones for Hindi cinema to celebrating daughter Dua's first birthday and announcing that Baby No. 2 is on the way, it has been a year of both professional and personal triumphs. As he celebrates another birthday, there's no doubt—this is Ranveer Singh's biggest birthday yet.