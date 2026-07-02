Aditya Dhar's blockbuster 'Dhurandhar', starring Ranveer Singh, is set for a Japan release on July 10. Singh invited Japanese audiences in a special video. The film franchise has become the first Indian one to cross ₹3,000 crore worldwide.

'Dhurandhar' Set for Japan Release

Aditya Dhar's blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' is all set to be released in Japan on July 10. On Thursday, Jio Studios dropped a special video in which Ranveer Singh could be seen inviting Japanese audiences to experience the film on the big screen. He also greeted the fans in Japanese, saying "Konnichiwa," which translates to "hello." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

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Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar now embarks on its next chapter, bringing its larger-than-life cinematic experience to audiences in Japan.

A Record-Breaking Franchise

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the film released in India on December 5, 2025, and has since emerged as one of the biggest theatrical successes in Hindi cinema. The film features a strong cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

The second installment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in March 2026 and further amplified the franchise's global success. With its massive box office performance, the series went on to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first Indian film franchise to achieve this milestone. (ANI)