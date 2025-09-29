After winning hearts in the 2025 blockbuster Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday has reportedly bagged an upcoming action-romance film. Buzz also suggests that a top director has approached him for a new project. Fans are thrilled!

Newcomer Ahaan Panday made a massive splash this year with his breakout performance in Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. The film catapulted Ahaan into the spotlight, and ever since, his name has been on everyone's lips. With audiences eager to see what he does next, it appears that Ahaan’s rising star is continuing to shine.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ahaan Panday’s Next Film with YRF and Ali Abbas Zafar

According to reports, Ahaan is all set to reunite with Yash Raj Films for an upcoming action-romance helmed by renowned director Ali Abbas Zafar. This project also marks Ali’s return to YRF, where he previously delivered hits like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Sources close to the production reveal that the script is already complete. Ali Abbas Zafar has shared details of the story with Ahaan, and the film is expected to go on floors in early 2026. The project will be produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner.

Ahaan’s Rising Popularity and Rumored Projects

Speculations around Ahaan’s upcoming projects are buzzing in the industry. A recent report claimed that Mohit Suri and YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani are collaborating on another romantic drama. While the lead cast has not been officially confirmed, insiders suggest Ahaan Panday is a strong contender for the role.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ahaan was recently spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, sparking rumors that he might be in talks for a film with the acclaimed director.

About Saiyaara

Released on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara marked the Bollywood debut of both Ahaan Panday and Anitt Padda. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film took the box office by storm.

With a production budget of ₹45 crores, Saiyaara grossed an astounding ₹579.23 crores, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of the year. The romantic drama, which runs for 156 minutes, was praised for its emotional storytelling, music, and performances.

The film also featured an impressive supporting cast including Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Angad Raj, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Sid Makkar, Alam Khan, Neil Dutta, and Mohit Madhawa.