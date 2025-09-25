Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday set to be the new face of GenZ brands? Read on
Ahaan Panday Saiyaara Gen Z Brand Star: Ahaan Panday has definitely become the next big thing in Bollywood, with 6 top Gen Z brands ready to sign him and many producers willing to bet on him
Ahaan Panday becomes an overnight star
Ahaan Panday became a star as soon as Saiyaara became a blockbuster. About 6 major Gen Z brands are ready to sign him. Saiyaara's production banner, YRF, kept all info about the actor secret.
Ahaan Panday was kept hidden from everyone
Yash Raj had already sensed that Ahaan was a rising star. Before the film's release, the pair had no interviews or public appearances. When the Mohit Suri-directed film was released, Ahaan Panday mesmerized everyone.
YRF created a special strategy
Even after Saiyaara's release, Ahaan's public presence was monitored. YRF believes over-promotion kills stardom. Despite this secrecy, Ahaan has now managed to attract top filmmakers and ad agencies.
Aneet Padda is also making her mark quickly
Pinkvilla quoted a source, "Every brand wants to model Gen Z, and Ahaan Panday has emerged as the biggest male star of that generation, while his 'Saiyaara' co-star Aneet Padda is the biggest female star!
Ahaan Panday becomes an idol for the young generation
Critics also say there's no doubt Ahaan Panday is the country's most in-demand young star, as this generation is the hardest to please, and Ahaan has done it. According to the industry, 6 top brands have signed him, and YRF is now planning a massive promotion mission for his brands from October!
Ahaan Panday becomes the first choice of big brands
According to Pinkvilla's report, "Today, this actor is the biggest name in every boardroom. If Gen Z is the focus, market leaders in every segment will surely discuss Ahaan as a lead brand endorser! The names haven't been revealed, but the list includes all the big players who want to bet big on this new sensation."