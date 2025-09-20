Bollywood’s newest faces, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, are making headlines beyond their debut in Saiyaara. The co-stars have sparked dating rumors after being spotted together off-screen.

Is Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Dating?

The chemistry between the two in Saiyaara arose quite a lot of interest already, with now the fans and the media alike wondering whether their bond is limited only to reel life. Sources close to the actors suggest that Ahaan and Aneet share a warm equation, often spotted enjoying private dinners and joining functions together. While neither of them has confirmed the rumors, they are getting louder.

Keeping It Private

What makes the buzz stronger is the report that the alleged couple is keen on keeping their relationship away from the spotlight. Unlike many celebrity duos who openly share glimpses of their personal lives on social media, Ahaan and Aneet are said to be taking a more cautious approach. Insiders believe this is a deliberate choice as both stars want to focus on building their careers without unnecessary distractions.

Fans React on Social Media

And in no time, the speculation was trending online as fans took to social media with hashtags of their own. Fans of the Saiyaara pair have made tons of edits and fan videos, with lots of lighthearted captions celebrating their “new favorite couple.” Some are delighted about the alleged romance, while others urged a bit of caution, saying that the actors deserve their privacy.

Neither Confirms Nor Denies

As the chatter grew louder, both have opted for a rather deafening silence regarding their personal lives. It has only added to the intrigue. Industry insiders opine that true or not, the two have displayed great maturity by refusing to make a public statement about their private life.

Rumors about Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda may still continue to float in the air; one thing for sure is their chemistry on and off screen has made them one of the most talked-about young couples in Bollywood. Close friend or something more, we can only hope until either star decides to share the truth with us.