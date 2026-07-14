Peacock has unveiled the first look of 'Crystal Lake,' the prequel series to the 1980 horror film 'Friday the 13th.' The show stars Linda Cardellini as Pam Voorhees and will explore the events leading up to the original movie's timeline.

The first look of the horror film 'Crystal Lake', the prequel to 1980 horror movie 'Friday the 13th', has been unveiled by the makers on Monday. It stars Linda Cardellini in the lead role. In the film Linda plays the role of Pam Voorhees, a single mother who has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before.

Delving into Pam Voorhees' Past

"When two strangers arrive at Pam's door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees?" the plot synopsis teases.

According to the teaser released by streaming giant Peacock, the movie revolves around a curse on Crystal Lake which traces back to Jason's (lead character across Friday The 13th franchise) previous drowning as a group sits around a campfire in the dark. Peacock shared the teaser on their Instagram handle.

Release Date, Cast and Crew

According to Deadline, all eight episodes of the horror series will premiere the same date in October. Each episode is around an hour long.

Alongside Cardellini, series regulars include William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins and Gwendolyn Sundstrom. Recurring cast includes Callum Vinson, Nick Cordileone, Joy Suprano, Danielle Kotch, Phoenix Parnevik.

Executive producers include Brad Caleb Kane, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian, Stuart Manashil, Tyson Bidner, Michael Lennox and Roy Lee. Michael Lennox directed the first three episodes while Quyen Tran directed the penultimate and finale episodes.

It will stream on October 15. (ANI)