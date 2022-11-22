After Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar might lose Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2; here's what we know

Filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala allegedly decided to go ahead with Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2 without Akshay Kumar. It is said he is was hurt and disappointed by Kumar's comments.

When Paresh Rawal revealed that Akshay Kumar was no longer a part of Hara Pheri 3, a brand-new sequel to the popular series, it was a major disappointment for fans. Additionally, it was said that Kartik Aaryan had switched over and joined the cast. Following this, Suniel Shetty said that Hera Pheri would not be complete without Raju (Akshay Kumar) and that he would try to reach an agreement with Firoz Nadiadwala.

However, according to a recent report from an entertainment website, Firoz Nadiadwala is upset over Akshay Kumar's claim that he decided not to participate in the movie because of the weak script. According to reports, the producer decided to move through with Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2 without Kumar.

In an effort to convince Akshay Kumar to drop his demand of Rs 90 crore, Firoz Nadiadwala reportedly did his best, but the actor was unable to bend. The actor didn't believe Feroz was serious till he had signed Kartik Aaryan. The insider stated, "Akshay Kumar was upset over missing out on the opportunity to participate in Hera Pheri's upcoming instalment since the series has a particular place in his career.

Firoz Nadiadwala, though, was only being practical. Akshay resisted lowering his asking price. It's unfair that only Akshay gets money while the producer loses money, thus this can't be a one-way path. And after the pandemic, one is forced to accept a reduced salary. Firoz attempted to convince Akshay of this, but he resisted. Kartik Aaryan was brought on board for Hera Pheri 3 by Firoz Nadiadwala since he had no other option. Akshay Kumar concluded that Firoz meant business at this point.

Released in 2000, the original Hera Pheri was a huge commercial success. Because of the memorable dialogue and characters, viewers still recall the movie. Phir Hera Pheri, the 2006 sequel, managed to capture the enchantment of the original. The third movie has been anticipated by fans for the last ten years.