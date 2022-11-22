Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with family and Katori; actor shares cute video on Instagram

    Kartik Aaryan turned 32 years old today (November 22), the actor rings his birthday with family and receives heartfelt messages from fans and celebs

    Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with family and Katori; actor shares cute video on Instagram
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 9:23 AM IST

    Today marks the 32nd birthday of one of Bollywood's most outstanding actors, Kartik Aaryan. Among others, he is most recognised for his work in the movies Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh (both 2019), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). He decided to enjoy his momentous day with his close relatives and friends as he turned a year older.

    Thank you, Katori and Kiki, for the kind birthday surprise. The Luka Chuppi actor published an Instagram photo of his parents, dog, and himself not long after he became a year older. He wrote, "In every birth, I would like to be born like your koki," as the caption for the collection of images in the post.

    The actor was seen wearing a comfy grey t-shirt with a pair of jeans. In reaction to this, several celebrities dropped their heartfelt wishes to the birthday boy. The Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon, who was Aaryan’s co-star in the film, wrote, “Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo. I have the besttt gift for u.. stay tuned!.”

    Only time will tell what Kriti Sanon has in store for birthday boy Kartik Aaryan. Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon wrote, “Happiest birthday!”

    Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Happy birthday KA!.”

    Fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Happy Birthday” with a red heart emoji. 

    Aaryan appeared alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani in filmmaker Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022. This movie beat off Brahmastra to become the second-highest-grossing movie in Bollywood.

    Aaryan's next role will be in Shashanka Ghosh's suspenseful film Freddy. It will debut on Hotstar and Disney Plus. He will next appear in Shehzada starring Kriti Sanon, and he will then appear with Kiara Advani in the love story Satyaprem Ki Katha.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 9:23 AM IST
