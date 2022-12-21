Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Golden Globes, Critics Choice nominations, RRR is now features in global list of 'Top 50 Films of 2022'

    The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is ranked ninth on the list, which is topped by Charlotte Well's first movie Aftersun. The film was released in March is also eying Oscars 2023.

    After Golden Globes and Critics Choice nominations, RRR is now features in global list of 'Top 50 Films of 2022' RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 7:55 AM IST

    Since the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, it has broken records and made the news. The film is now included in the global ranking of the top 50 films of the year. The list is topped by Charlotte Well's first feature Aftersun, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The following are the top 10 films from the list:

    AFTERSUN (Dir Charlotte Wells, UK/USA)
    SAINT OMER (Dir. Alice Diop, France)
    DECISION TO LEAVE (Dir. Park Chanwook, South Korea)
    THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (Dir. Martin McDonagh, Ireland/UK/USA)
    ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED (Dir. Laura Poitras, USA)
    NOPE (Dir. Jordan Peele, USA)
    ONE FINE MORNING) (Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve, France/Germany)
    EO (Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski, Poland/Italy)
    RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) (Dir. S.S. Rajamouli, India)
    TÁR (Dir. Todd Field, USA)

    This comes days after RRR also bagged five nominations at Critics Choice Awards. The film has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu). The film also received two nods for Golden Globe awards under the Best Picture non-English language category and the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu.

    Also Read: Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan talks about his bonding with grandmother

    RRR, which was released in March of this year, is a fictitious story about two Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). The film is set in the 1920s, when India was ruled by the British. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also play important parts in the film. 

    Meanwhile, it was recently announced that RRR 2 is in the works. "My father is a narrative writer for all my films," SS Rajamouli stated. We talked about RRR 2, and he's working on the narrative."

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian icon to feature in the coveted 50 greatest actors list

    Earlier, SS Rajamouli also commented about RRR being a worldwide hit at an event when director said, "Never ever [had] I anticipated RRR to fare well with the Western viewers. That was not even an option for me. When RRR was launched (in the West), I began receiving comments and believed there could be a few. When a few became hundreds, and hundreds became thousands, and film professionals from many sectors praised RRR, I learned something about myself and my films that I had never recognised. To be honest, I'm still trying to figure it out."


     

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 7:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian icon to feature in the coveted 50 greatest actors list vma

    Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian icon to feature in the coveted 50 greatest actors list

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan talks about his bonding with grandmother vma

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan talks about his bonding with grandmother

    Pooja Hegde's chemistry with these Pan-Indian superstars is totally unmissable vma

    Pooja Hegde's chemistry with these Pan-Indian superstars is totally unmissable

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty opens up about changes in his life after the film's success vma

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty opens up about changes in his life after the film's success

    football ARG vs FRA, Argentina vs France Watching Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in real was unreal - Kartik Aaryan on his Qatar World Cup 2022 travel diaries-ayh

    'Watching Messi and Mbappe in real was unreal' - Kartik Aaryan on his Qatar World Cup 2022 travel diaries

    Recent Stories

    Trouble for Urfi Javed: Actress detained in Dubai for wearing 'revealing' outfit-report RBA

    Trouble for Urfi Javed: Actress detained in Dubai for wearing 'revealing' outfit-report

    Christmas 2022: 2 tips to help you party harder without hurting your gut vma

    Christmas 2022: 2 tips to help you party harder without hurting your gut

    Christmas 2022: 2 Ways to have a flawless Xmas celebration for pet owners vma

    Christmas 2022: 2 Ways to have a flawless Xmas celebration for pet owners

    2023 Zodiac Prediction Aquarius here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Aquarius should be cautious, difficult year ahead

    Daily Horoscope for December 21 2022 Aries Gemini Virgo Scorpio Sagittarius Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 21, 2022: Be cautious Aries; good day for Gemini, Sagittarius

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon