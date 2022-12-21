After Golden Globes, Critics Choice nominations, RRR is now features in global list of 'Top 50 Films of 2022'

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is ranked ninth on the list, which is topped by Charlotte Well's first movie Aftersun. The film was released in March is also eying Oscars 2023.

Since the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, it has broken records and made the news. The film is now included in the global ranking of the top 50 films of the year. The list is topped by Charlotte Well's first feature Aftersun, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The following are the top 10 films from the list:

AFTERSUN (Dir Charlotte Wells, UK/USA)

SAINT OMER (Dir. Alice Diop, France)

DECISION TO LEAVE (Dir. Park Chanwook, South Korea)

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (Dir. Martin McDonagh, Ireland/UK/USA)

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED (Dir. Laura Poitras, USA)

NOPE (Dir. Jordan Peele, USA)

ONE FINE MORNING) (Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve, France/Germany)

EO (Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski, Poland/Italy)

RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) (Dir. S.S. Rajamouli, India)

TÁR (Dir. Todd Field, USA)



This comes days after RRR also bagged five nominations at Critics Choice Awards. The film has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu). The film also received two nods for Golden Globe awards under the Best Picture non-English language category and the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan talks about his bonding with grandmother

RRR, which was released in March of this year, is a fictitious story about two Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). The film is set in the 1920s, when India was ruled by the British. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also play important parts in the film.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that RRR 2 is in the works. "My father is a narrative writer for all my films," SS Rajamouli stated. We talked about RRR 2, and he's working on the narrative."

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian icon to feature in the coveted 50 greatest actors list

Earlier, SS Rajamouli also commented about RRR being a worldwide hit at an event when director said, "Never ever [had] I anticipated RRR to fare well with the Western viewers. That was not even an option for me. When RRR was launched (in the West), I began receiving comments and believed there could be a few. When a few became hundreds, and hundreds became thousands, and film professionals from many sectors praised RRR, I learned something about myself and my films that I had never recognised. To be honest, I'm still trying to figure it out."



