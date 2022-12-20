Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan talks about his bonding with grandmother

The audience and fans will be on a ride full of different emotions. They are about to witness how Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan opens up on his bonding with his grandmother in the upcoming episode of the chat reality show, Moving In With Malaika streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

Bollywood's iconic diva, Malaika Arora, has seen it all, be it her fair share of relationships, glamour, and more. After captivating the hearts of millions with her stellar dance moves and spellbinding charm. The glamorous and inspirational icon Malaika Arora makes her much-awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar.

She is giving her fans insight and access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials' Moving In With Malaika.

Visiting our grandmother's house has always been the best escape for most of us. Bollywood icon Malaika Arora and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's young and handsome son, Arhaan Khan, loves spending his winter break with his dear Ammuma (nani). In the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Arhaan Khan reveals about the special bond he shares with his grandmother.

Talking about his love for his grandmother Arhaan says, "I made a promise to Ammuma. That every winter break, I am back here because Christmas day belongs to her. I will make sure I am back for it no matter what. Amummas food is the best in the world. The tastiest food I have ever eaten. I will continue to eat. I have been traveling the world right now. But, I still say amma's food is the best food."

Malaika is known for ruling and wowing the fans and audiences with her flawless and impeccable dancing skills in Bollywood songs like Anarkali Disco Chali, Munni Badnaam Hui, Chaiyya Chaiyya, and so on. She has also won hearts with her brilliant judging skills in several dance reality shows on Indian Television. Finally, Malaika has taken her baby steps into the OTT world with the critically acclaimed and much-talked-about chat reality show, 'Moving In With Malaika', streaming every Monday to Thursday on Disney + Hotstar.