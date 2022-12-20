Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian icon to feature in the coveted 50 greatest actors list

    Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Indian Bollywood legend featured in a renowned magazine's coveted 50 greatest actors of all time. SRK got mentioned for his finest roles portrayed in films Devdas, My Name Is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, and Swades.

    Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian icon to feature in the coveted 50 greatest actors list vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 8:03 PM IST

    It is piece of exciting news for ardent Shah Rukh Khan fans. The global superstar and Baadshah of Bollywood has achieved another benchmark and milestone in his illustrious career. Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming actioner-thriller film Pathaan is one of the eagerly-awaited films of 2023. He is making a smashing comeback to the screens after four long years. For the global fandom of SRK, here comes another thrilling news update.

    Apparently, Shah Rukh has created a new benchmark. He has surpassed all his contemporaries in Indian cinema to become the only Bollywood superstar featured in a globally prominent entertainment magazine's 50 Greatest Actors of All Time List.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan talks about his bonding with grandmother

    The King of Hearts once again proved that he is the 'Baadshah of Bollywood' for a reason. King Khan has become the only Indian star to receive this remarkable honor alongside Hollywood icons Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Viola Davis, Robert De Niro, Marilyn Monroe, Natalie Portman, and Heath Ledger, among others.

    The magazine apparently asked their readers to vote for their favorite best actors of all time. The silver-screen stars that always deliver, that have changed the game, and whose distinctive talents can never be copied by anyone.

    In the specific section of the magazine, amongst Shah Rukh Khan's finest performances that have left a significant impact on global fans, mentioned Bollywood characters and films here were Devdas Mukherjee (Devdas), Rizwan Khan (My Name Is Khan), Rahul Khanna (Kuch Kuch Hota Hain), and Mohan Bhargava (Swades).

    ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde's chemistry with these Pan-Indian superstars is totally unmissable

    To honor the Pathaan star's versatile range and talent, the magazine wrote, "Ms. Marvel’s favourite movie star has a career that has now spanned four decades of near unbroken hits and a fanbase of pretty much billions. You don't do that without outrageous amounts of charisma and absolute mastery of your craft. Comfortable in almost every genre, there’s nothing he can’t do." Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films include Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee directed Jawaan.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 8:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan talks about his bonding with grandmother vma

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan talks about his bonding with grandmother

    Pooja Hegde's chemistry with these Pan-Indian superstars is totally unmissable vma

    Pooja Hegde's chemistry with these Pan-Indian superstars is totally unmissable

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty opens up about changes in his life after the film's success vma

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty opens up about changes in his life after the film's success

    football ARG vs FRA, Argentina vs France Watching Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in real was unreal - Kartik Aaryan on his Qatar World Cup 2022 travel diaries-ayh

    'Watching Messi and Mbappe in real was unreal' - Kartik Aaryan on his Qatar World Cup 2022 travel diaries

    Arjun Kapoor starrer KUTTEY trailer gives glimpses of a dark satirical comedy vma

    Arjun Kapoor starrer KUTTEY trailer gives glimpses of a dark satirical comedy

    Recent Stories

    Infinix releases Infinix Zero Ultra Infinix Zero 20 launched Know all about price specs other details gcw

    Infinix releases Infinix Zero Ultra, Infinix Zero 20 launched; Know all about price, specs, other details

    football Argentina Lionel Messi Qatar World Cup 2022 winning photo overtakes 'the egg' to become most liked Instagram picture ever snt

    Messi's World Cup 2022 winning photo overtakes 'the egg' to become most liked Instagram picture ever

    Carlo Ancelotti on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate: This duel gave them both motivations-ayh

    Ancelotti on Ronaldo-Messi debate: 'This duel gave them both motivations'

    Telangana abduction turns into marriage woman eloped with boyfriend got married gcw

    Telangana 'abduction' turns into marriage; woman eloped with boyfriend, got married

    football EFL/League/Carabao Cup 2022-23, MC vs LIV: Manchester City and Liverpool write to fans, warning of unacceptable behaviours-ayh

    EFL Cup 2022-23: Manchester City and Liverpool write to fans, warning of 'unacceptable behaviours'

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon