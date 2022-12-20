Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian icon to feature in the coveted 50 greatest actors list

Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Indian Bollywood legend featured in a renowned magazine's coveted 50 greatest actors of all time. SRK got mentioned for his finest roles portrayed in films Devdas, My Name Is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, and Swades.

It is piece of exciting news for ardent Shah Rukh Khan fans. The global superstar and Baadshah of Bollywood has achieved another benchmark and milestone in his illustrious career. Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming actioner-thriller film Pathaan is one of the eagerly-awaited films of 2023. He is making a smashing comeback to the screens after four long years. For the global fandom of SRK, here comes another thrilling news update.

Apparently, Shah Rukh has created a new benchmark. He has surpassed all his contemporaries in Indian cinema to become the only Bollywood superstar featured in a globally prominent entertainment magazine's 50 Greatest Actors of All Time List.

The King of Hearts once again proved that he is the 'Baadshah of Bollywood' for a reason. King Khan has become the only Indian star to receive this remarkable honor alongside Hollywood icons Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Viola Davis, Robert De Niro, Marilyn Monroe, Natalie Portman, and Heath Ledger, among others.

The magazine apparently asked their readers to vote for their favorite best actors of all time. The silver-screen stars that always deliver, that have changed the game, and whose distinctive talents can never be copied by anyone.

In the specific section of the magazine, amongst Shah Rukh Khan's finest performances that have left a significant impact on global fans, mentioned Bollywood characters and films here were Devdas Mukherjee (Devdas), Rizwan Khan (My Name Is Khan), Rahul Khanna (Kuch Kuch Hota Hain), and Mohan Bhargava (Swades).

To honor the Pathaan star's versatile range and talent, the magazine wrote, "Ms. Marvel’s favourite movie star has a career that has now spanned four decades of near unbroken hits and a fanbase of pretty much billions. You don't do that without outrageous amounts of charisma and absolute mastery of your craft. Comfortable in almost every genre, there’s nothing he can’t do." Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films include Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee directed Jawaan.