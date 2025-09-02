Sara Ali Khan swears by turmeric water to kickstart her mornings, but is detox water really worth the hype? Experts reveal why the trend may be more about hydration than actual health benefits

Sara Ali Khan, in a recent rapid fire with with media, shared the one thing she needs when she starts her day, and it is haldi pani (turmeric water). Sara, known for her fitness videos and her weight loss journey, shared that turmeric water is the first thing she drinks in the morning.

Detox water and their recipes have taken over the Internet. While it is essential to consume water first thing in the morning to hydrate the body, all detox waters may not be helpful. In an interview Dr Anantha Krishnan, internal medicine specialist and diabetologist at Prashanth Hospitals, Chennai, said, “Detox water is an internet myth, and they say that it can be created by infusing hot or cold water with fresh fruits, vegetables or herbs. There are many tall claims without any scientific backing that it causes weight loss, detoxes your body, makes pH more alkaline, improves digestion, boosts your immunity, increases your energy levels and complexion.”

Why is everyone obsessed with detox water? Is it healthy?

“Most of these benefits do not happen with detox water and whatever happens is with the water component of it rather than the infused components. This is because no nutritionally beneficial food can be transferred through the water component when you are taking detox water. It is just more like a flavoured water. Primarily it is an indirect way of ensuring that you take your regular amount of water which you have otherwise would have omitted or skipped,” added Dr Anantha Krishnan.

Things to remember about detox water:

Avoid overdoing it: Do not engage in prolonged detox water cleansing or crash diets for prolonged days, as they are unlikely to improve immunity or aid in weight loss.

Be cautious with ingredients: Not all natural ingredients are safe for everyone. We need to be very careful with what we consume. Some may cause adverse effects, such as acidity, gastric bleeding or ulcers.

High-risk populations: Pregnant women, individuals with kidney or liver issues, and those with other health concerns should refrain from trying detox water or first consult their doctor before taking any such steps.